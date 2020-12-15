 

Cubic Corporation Joins Public Transit Systems to #SavePublicTransit

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced it is joining fellow American Public Transportation Association (APTA) members and industry partners to collectively fight to #SavePublicTransit with a day of mobilization and engagement. Organized by APTA, #SavePublicTransit Day shines a light on the dire financial crisis facing the public transportation industry and urges elected officials to take immediate action.

It is critical that Congress move forward and provide emergency funding for public transit in the “lame duck” session before Congress recesses for the holiday. The industry is calling on Congress and the Administration to provide at least $32 billion in emergency funding to ensure that public transit agencies can survive and help our communities and nation recover from the economic fallout of the pandemic.

“We are a purpose-driven company that strives to make a positive difference in the lives of our people, our customers and the communities in which we serve,” said Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Cubic Corporation. “Americans across the country rely on public transportation every day to get to work, school and access basic services. It is absolutely crucial that our country invests in public transportation to prevent reduction in transit services, ensure job stability for frontline workers and help the nation’s economy recover.”

“While the pandemic has caused disruption in all industries, we have seen the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on public transit services as we work side-by-side with our partners,” said Jeff Lowinger, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. “The unexpected shortfall in revenue is threatening the viability of our transportation infrastructures across the nation, we must encourage everyone to help save public transit.”

As public transit struggles to survive the effects of Covid-19, Cubic is committed to saving public transportation and helping our transit partners create safe and resilient cities.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

