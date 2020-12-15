 

IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management Software Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 17:45  |  54   |   |   

IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management Software Market  

Paris, December 15, 2020

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces a newly released report by market research and consulting firm IDC on the Customer Communications Management (CCM) software market shows Quadient rapidly closing the gap on the top position. Quadient’s offering in the CCM market encompasses software solutions in both Customer Experience Management (CXM) and Business Process Automation (BPA). According to IDC data included in the report, with 10.6% year-over-year CCM software revenue growth in 2019, Quadient outperformed the overall 7% growth of the market and recorded the highest growth among the top three market leaders.

The report, “Worldwide Customer Communications Management Software Market Shares, 2019: Shifting to Cloud-Based Communication Services,” is the only CCM market’s revenue tracking research. According to IDC’s data, the total CCM market software revenue grew from $1 billion in 2017 to $1.2 billion in 2019, an increase of about $208.4 million. During this period, Quadient captured more than 25% of this revenue growth, which represents more than twice the revenue added by its nearest competitor.

This strong performance is the result of the combined successes of Quadient’s CXM solutions for large enterprises, with Quadient Inspire, and Quadient’s BPA solutions for small and medium-sized organizations, with its suites of platforms including Quadient Impress, OMS and Neotouch.

 “As noted in the report, our leadership position and growth in CXM/CCM revenue is the result of strong  commercial and technological synergies with our other businesses,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO, Quadient. “The expansion of the Inspire platform in the customer experience space and the integration of the Impress platform into our overall CCM strategy sharply focused Quadient’s efforts to strategically expand our reach since the Back to Growth strategy was announced in January 2019.”

IDC’s CCM market survey found that improving customer experience was the top business goal of CCM solutions. In the survey, IDC estimates that 65% of consumers will be using voice, images, and augmented reality by 2023 for interacting with brands via their mobile device, extending the physical and digital experiences of today.1

Seite 1 von 3
Quadient Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management Software Market IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management Software Market   Paris, December 15, 2020 Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Quadient and Duck Creek Technologies Collaborate to Accelerate Customer Experience Management Capabilities for Insurers
11.12.20
Quadient SA - Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
09.12.20
Social Responsibility: Quadient Kicks-off Next Chapter of its Inclusion and Diversity Program
03.12.20
Quadient Statement
24.11.20
Quadient Statement
23.11.20
Quadient – Strong rebound in Q3 2020 driven by improved organic performance across all solutions, and upgraded 2020 outlook  
19.11.20
Frasers Group invests in Quadient’s high-speed automated packaging technology