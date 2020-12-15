IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management Software Market  

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces a newly released report by market research and consulting firm IDC on the Customer Communications Management (CCM) software market shows Quadient rapidly closing the gap on the top position. Quadient’s offering in the CCM market encompasses software solutions in both Customer Experience Management (CXM) and Business Process Automation (BPA). According to IDC data included in the report, with 10.6% year-over-year CCM software revenue growth in 2019, Quadient outperformed the overall 7% growth of the market and recorded the highest growth among the top three market leaders.

The report, “Worldwide Customer Communications Management Software Market Shares, 2019: Shifting to Cloud-Based Communication Services,” is the only CCM market’s revenue tracking research. According to IDC’s data, the total CCM market software revenue grew from $1 billion in 2017 to $1.2 billion in 2019, an increase of about $208.4 million. During this period, Quadient captured more than 25% of this revenue growth, which represents more than twice the revenue added by its nearest competitor.

This strong performance is the result of the combined successes of Quadient’s CXM solutions for large enterprises, with Quadient Inspire, and Quadient’s BPA solutions for small and medium-sized organizations, with its suites of platforms including Quadient Impress, OMS and Neotouch.

“As noted in the report, our leadership position and growth in CXM/CCM revenue is the result of strong commercial and technological synergies with our other businesses,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO, Quadient. “The expansion of the Inspire platform in the customer experience space and the integration of the Impress platform into our overall CCM strategy sharply focused Quadient’s efforts to strategically expand our reach since the Back to Growth strategy was announced in January 2019.”

IDC’s CCM market survey found that improving customer experience was the top business goal of CCM solutions. In the survey, IDC estimates that 65% of consumers will be using voice, images, and augmented reality by 2023 for interacting with brands via their mobile device, extending the physical and digital experiences of today.1