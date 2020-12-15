 

Harvia completed repurchase of own shares

Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, December 15th, 2020 at 6:30 pm


Harvia has completed the repurchase of own shares, which started on 4 December 2020 and ended on 14 December 2020. During that time, Harvia acquired a total of 50,000 own shares for an average price of EUR 20,52 per share. The repurchased shares were acquired based on the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on 2 April 2020 and shall be used as a part of the Company’s incentive program.

Following the repurchase, Harvia Plc holds a total of 50,000 own shares, corresponding to 0.27% of the total number of shares.


Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi




