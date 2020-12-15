BIC Closing of the Rocketbook acquisition
Closing of the Rocketbook
acquisition
Clichy, France - December 15, 2020 ‐ BIC announces today that is has completed the acquisition of Rocketbook for 40 million US dollars (33 million euros1), and a deferred consideration based on Rocketbook’s future performance.
Founded in 2014 by Joe Lemay and Jake Epstein, Rocketbook is a fast growing and profitable company with $32 million Net Sales in 20202 (approximately 26 million euros) up 35% year-on-year. Rocketbook’s flagship products include the Core and Fusion notebooks, reusable notebooks used with erasable pens and powered by the Rocketbook cloud connected application. Sold online on Amazon, www.getrocketbook.com, and other retailers, for less than 40 US Dollars, Rocketbook Core Notebooks rank number one in reusable notebooks for Amazon’s consumers.
# #
ABOUT BIC
BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello, Conté, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil, Tipp-Ex, Wite-Out and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
CONTACTS
|Sophie Palliez-Capian – VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement sophie.palliez@bicworld.com
|Investor Relations
|Press
|Michèle Ventura + 33 1 45 19 52 98 michele.ventura@bicworld.com
|Albane de La Tour d’Artaise +33 1 45 19 51 51 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com
|Isabelle de Segonzac : +33 1 53 70 74 85 isegonzac@image7.fr
2021 AGENDA – ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED
|Full-Year 2020 Results
|17 February 2021
|Conference call and Webcast
|Q1 2021 Results
|28 April 2021
|Conference call
|2021 AGM
|19 May 2021
|Meeting
|H1 2021 Results
|29 July 2021
|Conference call
|Q3 2021 Results
|28 October 2021
|Conference call
1 (14 December 2020) ECB USD/Euro rate: 1.2162
2 31 March 2020 fiscal year
Attachment
BIC(Societe) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare