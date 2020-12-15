 

BIC Closing of the Rocketbook acquisition

15.12.2020   

Closing of the Rocketbook
acquisition

Clichy, France - December 15, 2020 ‐ BIC announces today that is has completed the acquisition of Rocketbook for 40 million US dollars (33 million euros1), and a deferred consideration based on Rocketbook’s future performance.

Founded in 2014 by Joe Lemay and Jake Epstein, Rocketbook is a fast growing and profitable company with $32 million Net Sales in 20202 (approximately 26 million euros) up 35% year-on-year. Rocketbook’s flagship products include the Core and Fusion notebooks, reusable notebooks used with erasable pens and powered by the Rocketbook cloud connected application. Sold online on Amazon, www.getrocketbook.com, and other retailers, for less than 40 US Dollars, Rocketbook Core Notebooks rank number one in reusable notebooks for Amazon’s consumers.

ABOUT BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello, Conté, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil, Tipp-Ex, Wite-Out and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACTS

Sophie Palliez-Capian – VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement sophie.palliez@bicworld.com
Investor Relations Press
Michèle Ventura + 33 1 45 19 52 98 michele.ventura@bicworld.com Albane de La Tour d’Artaise   +33 1 45 19 51 51 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com
  Isabelle de Segonzac : +33 1 53 70 74 85 isegonzac@image7.fr

2021 AGENDA – ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

Full-Year 2020 Results 17 February 2021 Conference call and Webcast
Q1 2021 Results 28 April 2021 Conference call
2021 AGM 19 May 2021 Meeting
H1 2021 Results 29 July 2021 Conference call
Q3 2021 Results 28 October 2021 Conference call

 

1 (14 December 2020) ECB USD/Euro rate: 1.2162
2 31 March 2020 fiscal year


 

 

 

 

 

