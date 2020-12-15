 

KARE 11 Announces Change to News Leadership

KARE 11 names Stacey Nogy as News Director

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective December 31, 2020, Stacey Nogy will be taking over as head of the News Division at KARE 11. Nogy will be replacing Stuart Boslow, who is moving to the TEGNA owned sister-station, KHOU in Houston.

Nogy is a veteran of the KARE 11 News Department, having worked in various News roles for 28 years. In her new role, Nogy will oversee the vision, strategy, editorial coverage and the distribution of News across all KARE 11’s content platforms, alongside KARE 11 Digital Director Lauren Olson.

“I have a deep passion for the KARE brand and what it stands for in this community and I couldn’t be more excited to lead our amazing team of journalists into 2021, in the midst of so much important change unfolding here in Minnesota and beyond,” said Nogy.

A Pennsylvania native and graduate of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, Nogy previously worked in both newspaper and Television, including KNSD in San Diego.

At KARE 11, Nogy has produced and launching new shows, served as an Executive Producer, Assistant News Director and News Content Director. Nogy has received many local Murrow and regional Emmy awards, as well as awarded the distinguished Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Television Political Journalism and named on the recent KARE 11 Investigates duPont-Columbia Journalism award.

“Stacey was the natural fit to lead our News organization into 2021,” said KARE 11 President and General Manager John Remes. “She has the passion and know-how to deliver content with context, perspective and always with care.”

About KARE 11
KARE 11 is a national award-winning leader in local news and information that serves greater Minneapolis-St. Paul and western Wisconsin on television, online and on mobile platforms. To date, KARE 11 has been honored 17 times with the National Edward R. Murrow award for Journalism Excellence from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). KARE 11 is a Minneapolis/St. Paul, TEGNA-owned, NBC affiliate.

About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 63 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. https://tegnamarketing.com/ (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including https://premion.com/, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit http://www.tegna.com/.

