Leasinvest Real Estate SCA sells the building Esch 25 in Luxembourg

Michel Van Geyte, CEO : “Leasinvest focuses on further dynamising its portfolio by divesting older buildings and concentrating on sustainable new projects.”

Today, Leasinvest Real Estate sold an office building of 1,750 m², located Route d’Esch 25 in Luxembourg City. The transaction has been realized for an amount of € 13 million, costs for the buyer, which represents a yield of 4.8%.

On LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA

Leasinvest Real Estate SCA is a Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) that invests in high quality and well-located retail buildings and offices in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium and Austria.

On 30/09/2020, the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of Leasinvest amounted to € 1.12 billion, spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (54%), Belgium (30%) and Austria (16%).

Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the most important real estate investors in Luxembourg.

The public BE-REIT is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of approximately € 475 million (value 14 December 2020).

