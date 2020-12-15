VINCI Construction has been awarded the contract to build the viaduct for metro line 18 of the Grand Paris Express

Société du Grand Paris awarded the consortium of companies* led by VINCI Construction the contract to build the viaduct for metro line 18 of the Grand Paris Express – the largest urban mobility project currently under way in Europe.

Worth €193 million, 20% of which will go to SMEs, the contract covers all the civil engineering work on this 6.7 km engineering structure, with the voussoirs being precast locally. The viaduct will be located towards the middle of line 18, a metro line that will connect ten stations between Orly airport and Versailles. The contract will contribute to the development of the Plateau de Saclay, a centre of excellence that is home to a cluster of research labs, university campuses and higher education establishments.

The project will employ 400 people at its peak and the equivalent of 10 full-time jobs will be created for people in back-to-work programmes over the 30-month project. VINCI will also mobilise its endowment fund, Chantiers & Territoires Solidaires, which supports employment and community initiatives located near Grand Paris Express worksites.

Work on the first section of line 18 has begun and is being carried out by another consortium also Ied by VINCI Construction. Furthermore, the VINCI Group is involved in other works packages of the Grand Paris Express, combining the expertise of and synergies between its subsidiaries: VINCI Construction for underground works, Eurovia for urban development and railway works, and VINCI Energies for information technology, data and electrical engineering.

*The consortium is composed of VINCI Construction Grands Projets, lead company, Dodin Campenon Bernard, Chantiers Modernes Construction and Freyssinet, subsidiaries of VINCI Construction, and Razel-Bec, subsidiary of the Fayat Group.

About VINCI Construction

VINCI Construction, a global player and European leader, is active on five continents, with more than 72,000 employees and 830 companies generating revenue of €14.9 billion in 2019. Structured according to an integrated model, the company has the capacity to intervene over the entire life cycle of a structure (finance, design, construction, maintenance) in eight sectors: buildings, functional structures, transport infrastructure, hydraulic engineering, renewable and nuclear energy, the environment, oil and gas sector, and mines. Through its low carbon concrete brand Exegy, VINCI Construction offers all its clients the opportunity to minimise the carbon footprint of their structures, with the aim of using 90% low carbon concrete by 2030. www.vinci-construction.com

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82

media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment