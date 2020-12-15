 

Nexstim Plc Annuls Stock Options Held by the Company

Company announcement, Helsinki, 15 December 2020 at 18.30 (EET)

Nexstim Plc Annuls Stock Options Held by the Company

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has resolved in its meeting on 15.12.2020 on annulment of in total 3,108 option rights 2016B; in total 65,827 option rights 2016C; in total 33,888 option rights 2018A; and in total 33,888 option rights 2018B which are in the possession of the Company or have been returned to the possession of the Company due to ended employments.

Pursuant to the annulment, no option rights in those plans remain in the possession of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company also resolved on annulment of all option rights in the stock option plan 2017 which have been returned to the possession of the Company due to an ended employment and resolved on termination of the stock option plan 2017.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
 +358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

Erik Penser Bank AB (Certified Advisor)                          
 +46 8 463 8300
certifiedadviser@penser.se


About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

