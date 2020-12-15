 

JCDecaux France acquires Abri Services Media, street furniture specialist in France’s Grand-Ouest region

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 17:40  |  74   |   |   

JCDecaux France acquires Abri Services Media,
street furniture specialist in France’s Grand-Ouest region

 Paris, December 15th, 2020 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces the acquisition of Abri Services Media by its subsidiary, JCDecaux France. Abri Services Media is a French street furniture player operating under the Abri Services brand in France’s Grand-Ouest region (Brittany, Pays de la Loire and Nouvelle-Aquitaine).

Abri Services Media, founded in 1969, is a family-owned company with 76 employees. It was taken over by Yvon Suillaud in 2004 and currently operates more than 2,600 bus shelters and 2,100 City Information Panels (CIPs) in France’s Grand-Ouest region. Beyond manufacturing street furniture, Abri Services also markets and leases non-advertising street furniture displays, including bus shelters, electronic message boards, bike shelters, and free and micro-sign billboards.

JCDecaux and its Street Furniture business has established a foothold across regions by leveraging a network that meets local needs of cities, brands and citizens in France. This merger integrates a regional street furniture player into JCDecaux’s portfolio, with premium assets and values of excellence to serve cities and advertisers, similar to those that have always driven JCDecaux’s teams.

Conversely, during post-lockdown, street furniture demonstrated its robust business model by quickly reconnecting brands and consumers as soon as audiences returned to the streets. Cities increasingly need innovative and sustainable products to address the expansion in their transport networks, coupled with their expectations for contextualised advertising to citizens in real time. The need to keep citizens informed is ever more pressing since the Covid-19 epidemic, and multiple community health messages have been successfully communicated through street furniture.

Yvon Suillaud, CEO of Abri Services Media, said: “At the end of a competitive process organised by CIC Conseil, our Board of Directors has decided jointly to embark upon this project with JCDecaux on the basis of the values that we share, such as passion for our business and the sense of achievement that comes with a job well done. The choice to unite our expertise and join forces on this new adventure was clear. We hope to bring a part of ourselves to this Group, our closeness to our stakeholders, which we have solidly built alongside our deep ties to the region, with the support of advertisers and local authorities.”

Seite 1 von 3
JC Decaux Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JCDecaux France acquires Abri Services Media, street furniture specialist in France’s Grand-Ouest region JCDecaux France acquires Abri Services Media, street furniture specialist in France’s Grand-Ouest region  Paris, December 15th, 2020 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt JCDecaux auf 'Hold'
27.11.20
JPMORGAN belässt JCDecaux auf 'Neutral'
25.11.20
JPMORGAN belässt JCDecaux auf 'Neutral'
23.11.20
JCDecaux wins Manchester City Council digital OOH advertising contract
16.11.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt JCDecaux auf 'Neutral'