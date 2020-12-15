Unity Acquires RestAR to Enable AI-Based 3D Capture

Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced the acquisition of RestAR, a Tel Aviv-based computer vision and deep learning company that enables fashion brands, online retailers, and marketers to scan and render physical consumer products in high-quality 3D, using only a mobile device. Coming on the heels of the launch of Unity Forma, a new tool that allows marketers to create and publish interactive experiences from 3D data, RestAR will extend the power of interactive RT3D technology to marketers of all types by generating a digital twin of any product or object in 3D.

“With the acquisition of RestAR, Unity is giving massive power to brands, retailers, and consumers by democratizing digital marketing for almost any product,” said Dave Rhodes, Senior Vice President and GM, Unity Create Solutions, Unity. “What was once out of reach for those outside of large manufacturers and consumer products companies, is now available to businesses of any size looking for a tangible, effective way to market their products. We fundamentally believe anyone should be able to leverage Unity’s products and this acquisition is another step in that direction.”

Creating realistic 3D models is a time-consuming, manual, and expensive process that few companies can afford. With RestAR, scans take a 1-minute video to complete, do not require technical knowledge or special hardware, and are processed and highly-compressed in the cloud using cutting-edge AI-based technology. RestAR allows online businesses and marketers to create high-quality 3D models of products easily. Today, RestAR works with leading fashion brands and e-commerce platforms such as UGG, Off-White, Wix, Dafiti, Hoka One One, Palm Angels, Heron Preston, and many more.

"The COVID-19 crisis accelerated the expansion of retail and other industries towards new consumer behavior and digital transformation. Alongside Unity, which has already established itself as a leader in rendering 3D content across multiple industries, RestAR, combined with Unity Forma will be a visual content game-changer for businesses and marketers across industries," said Bar Saraf, CEO, RestAR.

RestAR employees will join Unity from the company headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel. Unity is the most comprehensive platform for RT3D development. From emerging creators to global brands, companies across all industries and geographies use Unity’s powerful, accessible tools to create compelling real-time 3D experiences. For more information, please visit www.unity.com.