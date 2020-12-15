Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex VeloCore Bike Earns Prestigious CES 2021 Innovation Award 

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS), an innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, today announced that it has received a CES 2021 Innovation Award for the Bowflex VeloCore bike . This groundbreaking product was recognized for its innovative design, and as the industry’s first dual-mode indoor cycling bike.

The Bowflex VeloCore cycling bike was awarded the CES 2021 Innovation Award for redefining indoor cycling with an innovative and proprietary design that features leaning and stationary modes. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Bowflex VeloCore bike is the first indoor cycling bike to feature both a stationary setting and leaning mode. In leaning mode, users can push and pull the bike from side-to-side, replicating the movement of outdoor cycling. A proprietary, patent-pending lock-out feature keeps the bike in stationary mode, so users can opt for a traditional cycling workout.

The Bowflex VeloCore indoor cycling bike received a CES Innovation Award out of thousands of products entered. The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

“Since its launch three months ago, the Bowflex VeloCore bike has been extremely popular and continues to receive favorable customer and media reviews – it’s exciting to see that translate into recognition as a fitness industry innovator,” said Jim Barr, CEO of Nautilus, Inc. “This award is also validation that we are empowering healthier living by providing our customers with extraordinary, personalized fitness experiences.”

The Bowflex VeloCore connected bike also integrates with the JRNY digital fitness platform, which delivers engaging digital content on a 22’’ HD touch screen. The JRNY digital fitness platform coaches members to achieve their fitness goals by offering curated workout and entertainment options that stream while being coached. JRNY members receive voice-coached individualized workouts, trainer-led video workouts, integration with third party cycling apps, and access to their entertainment subscriptions like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.** Additionally, users can digitally connect to popular third-party cycling apps — allowing them to ride with their favorite trainers via streaming on-demand classes from Peloton, or interact, train and compete against others on Zwift.***