 

Theradiag Announces Its 2021 Financial Calendar

THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER) (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics of autoimmune diseases and theranostics, today announces its schedule for the publication of financial information for 2021.

Events

Dates*

2020 Full-Year Annual Revenue

Monday February 1, 2021

2020 Full-Year Results

Monday March 22, 2021

Annual General Meeting

Thursday May 6, 2021

2021 First-Half Revenue

Monday July 19, 2021

2021 First-Half Results

Monday September 20, 2021

(*) Subject to modifications. Press releases will be published before market opening.

About Theradiag

Theradiag is the market leader in biotherapy monitoring. Capitalizing on its expertise in the diagnostics market, the Company has been developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for over 30 years.

Theradiag pioneered “theranostics” testing (combining therapy with diagnosis), which measures the efficacy of biotherapy in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. Going beyond mere diagnosis, theranostics aims to help clinicians set up “customized treatment” for each patient. This method favors the individualization of treatment, evaluation of its efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. In response to this challenge, Theradiag develops and markets the CE-marked TRACKER range, a comprehensive solution of inestimable medical value.

The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, has operations in over 70 countries and employs over 60 people. In 2019, the Company posted revenue of €9.6 million. The Theradiag share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0004197747) and is eligible for the French PEA-PME personal equity plan.

For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com

