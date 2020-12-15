Netgear Named as CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree for the Smart Home, Gaming and Computer Peripheral Categories

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR ), the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people's lives, is announcing that it has been named a CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree for several products in the categories of Smart Home , Gaming and Computer Peripherals . The announcement was made ahead of the first-ever, all-digital CES 2021 , the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 11-14 th , 2021.

Orbi WiFi 6 DOCSIS3.1 Cable Mesh System (CBK752) is the industry's first WiFi 6 mesh system with a built-in DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics and design.

NETGEAR is honored to have again been recognized for the 2021 CES Innovation Award Honoree in the following categories:

Computer Peripherals & Accessories:

Orbi WiFi 6 DOCSIS3.1 Cable Mesh System (CBK752) is the industry's first WiFi 6 mesh system with a built-in DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem to provide multi-gig internet broadband capability combined with the best WiFi performance and coveragei. It has the capacity to effectively handle the increasing number of devices in your home while enjoying high-performance WiFi coverage, at the same time saving cost by eliminating monthly cable modem rental fees from your internet provider. Dedicated quad-stream WiFi 6 backhaul connecting the modem router to the satellites enables the WiFi mesh, capable of multi-gigabit internet speeds, to reach every corner of your home.

Smart Home:

Orbi Pro WiFi 6 (SXK80) Tri-band Mesh System is "Office-in-a-Box" for the work from home and home-based businesses. The systems serve as router, Ethernet switches and high-performance WiFi 6 access points. The tri-band mesh system, comprised of a base router with satellites, is designed to provide the home office with next-level coverage, speed, and connection capacity for the ultimate business-grade WiFi experience. With full network isolation between 4 SSIDs (with VLANs), the Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mesh System provides secure and separate sub-networks for the home office, household family WiFi, guest WiFi and IoT or administrative.