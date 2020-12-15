 

Netgear Named as CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree for the Smart Home, Gaming and Computer Peripheral Categories

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 18:00  |  45   |   |   

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people's lives, is announcing that it has been named a CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree for several products in the categories of Smart Home, Gaming and Computer Peripherals. The announcement was made ahead of the first-ever, all-digital CES 2021, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 11-14th, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005438/en/

Orbi WiFi 6 DOCSIS3.1 Cable Mesh System (CBK752) is the industry's first WiFi 6 mesh system with a built-in DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Orbi WiFi 6 DOCSIS3.1 Cable Mesh System (CBK752) is the industry's first WiFi 6 mesh system with a built-in DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics and design.

NETGEAR is honored to have again been recognized for the 2021 CES Innovation Award Honoree in the following categories:

Computer Peripherals & Accessories:

Orbi WiFi 6 DOCSIS3.1 Cable Mesh System (CBK752) is the industry's first WiFi 6 mesh system with a built-in DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem to provide multi-gig internet broadband capability combined with the best WiFi performance and coveragei. It has the capacity to effectively handle the increasing number of devices in your home while enjoying high-performance WiFi coverage, at the same time saving cost by eliminating monthly cable modem rental fees from your internet provider. Dedicated quad-stream WiFi 6 backhaul connecting the modem router to the satellites enables the WiFi mesh, capable of multi-gigabit internet speeds, to reach every corner of your home.

Smart Home:

Orbi Pro WiFi 6 (SXK80) Tri-band Mesh System is "Office-in-a-Box" for the work from home and home-based businesses. The systems serve as router, Ethernet switches and high-performance WiFi 6 access points. The tri-band mesh system, comprised of a base router with satellites, is designed to provide the home office with next-level coverage, speed, and connection capacity for the ultimate business-grade WiFi experience. With full network isolation between 4 SSIDs (with VLANs), the Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mesh System provides secure and separate sub-networks for the home office, household family WiFi, guest WiFi and IoT or administrative.

Seite 1 von 2
Netgear Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Netgear Named as CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree for the Smart Home, Gaming and Computer Peripheral Categories NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people's lives, is announcing that it has been named a CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree for several products in the categories …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Provides Business Update
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
Apartment Income REIT Corp. Completes Separation from Aimco
In the context of implementation of its financial restructuring and the agreement in principle ...
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
NETGEAR Debuts Four New Plus Switches With Advanced Features and a Low Cost of Entry
04.12.20
NETGEAR to Host 2020 Virtual Financial Analyst Day
24.11.20
NETGEAR Expands Business Essentials Line With Powerful and Affordable New WiFi 6 Access Point for Small Business