Netcapital Inc. Announces Revenue Growth of 198% YoY in the First Half of Fiscal 2021

Pro forma numbers reflecting the potential impact of the merger with Netcapital can be found in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2020, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Netcapital Inc. (OTC: NCPL), a fintech company dedicated to democratizing private capital markets and empowering entrepreneurs to succeed, announced first half 2021 revenues of $2,493,486, an increase of 198% over the previous year. The company reported a gross profit margin of 71% and positive shareholders’ equity of $760,012, an increase of 19% compared to last year. The value of our investment portfolio increased 186% year-over-year to $3,721,514 and our portfolio companies continue to execute well.

Netcapital Inc. Achieves Significant Milestones During the First Half of Fiscal 2021

During the first half of fiscal 2021, Netcapital Inc. entered into a merger agreement with longtime partner Netcapital, transforming the company into a powerful fintech leader with a proven and scalable technology platform. To better reflect its differentiated position within the private capital markets, Netcapital Inc. took on a new name and a rebranding initiative that included the introduction of two new websites, www.netcapitalinc.com and www.netcapitaladvisors.com. In addition, Netcapitial Inc. achieved Penny Stock Exempt status, making it easier for investors to transact in Netcapital Inc. shares (NCPL) and paving the way for potential new investors.

Netcapital Achieved Triple-digit Year-Over-Year Growth Across Key Metrics and Sold Out Issuer Offering Within a Few Hours, Underscoring Scalability of Platform and Brand Strength

During the six months ended October 31, 2020, Netcapital achieved triple-digit year-over-year growth across several key metrics including new users, dollars invested and website traffic. This growth continued into the fiscal third quarter. As of the end of November, Netcapital experienced y/y growth of:

3,433% in Unique New Users

2,794% in Dollars Invested

809% in Traffic

In November, a digital capital raise on Netcapital by MAGFAST, a maker of innovative magnetic chargers, generated overwhelming investor interest and sold out within just a few hours. This record breaking offering drew thousands of new investors to Netcapital, underscoring the scalability of its digital platform and strength of its brand.