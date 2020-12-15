In the context of the sanitary crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and in order to protect all shareholders, guests and organizers, the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer of Sodexo have taken the difficult but nevertheless necessary decision to exceptionally hold the January 12, 2021 Annual Ordinary Shareholders Meeting behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend. The agenda of the Shareholders Meeting described in the preliminary notice of meeting published in the BALO on December 2, 2020 (bulletin n ° 145) remains unchanged.

The Shareholders Meeting will be broadcast live and will be available for replay on the Company's website: www.sodexo.com .

This decision was made in accordance with ordinance n° 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020, which extended and amended ordinance n°2020-321 of March 25, 2020, which adapted the rules for the meetings and deliberations of general meetings and governing bodies of legal persons and entities which do not have legal personality under private law, due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Consequently, no admission cards will be issued. Shareholders are invited, prior to the Shareholders Meeting, to vote remotely (by post or via internet using the VOTACCESS voting platform) or to give a proxy to the Chair of the Shareholders Meeting or to a third party. Shareholders are also encouraged to submit requests and documents electronically. Shareholders may access the secure dedicated websites from 11:00 a.m. (Paris time) on Wednesday December 23, 2020, until 3:00 p.m. (Paris time) on Monday January 11, 2021.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the Shareholders Meeting section on the Company's website www.sodexo.com which will be updated in particular to provide, as applicable, the final details for participating in the Shareholders Meeting, and in particular any necessary adjustments to the voting methods upon publication of the decree implementing the aforementioned ordinance.

