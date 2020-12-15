 

Issy les Moulineaux, December 15, 2020

Sodexo (NYSE Euronext Paris FR 0000121220‑OTC: SDXAY).

In the context of the sanitary crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and in order to protect all shareholders, guests and organizers, the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer of Sodexo have taken the difficult but nevertheless necessary decision to exceptionally hold the January 12, 2021 Annual Ordinary Shareholders Meeting behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend. The agenda of the Shareholders Meeting described in the preliminary notice of meeting published in the BALO on December 2, 2020 (bulletin n ° 145) remains unchanged.

The Shareholders Meeting will be broadcast live and will be available for replay on the Company's website: www.sodexo.com.

This decision was made in accordance with ordinance n° 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020, which extended and amended ordinance n°2020-321 of March 25, 2020, which adapted the rules for the meetings and deliberations of general meetings and governing bodies of legal persons and entities which do not have legal personality under private law, due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Consequently, no admission cards will be issued. Shareholders are invited, prior to the Shareholders Meeting, to vote remotely (by post or via internet using the VOTACCESS voting platform) or to give a proxy to the Chair of the Shareholders Meeting or to a third party. Shareholders are also encouraged to submit requests and documents electronically. Shareholders may access the secure dedicated websites from 11:00 a.m. (Paris time) on Wednesday December 23, 2020, until 3:00 p.m. (Paris time) on Monday January 11, 2021.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the Shareholders Meeting section on the Company's website www.sodexo.com which will be updated in particular to provide, as applicable, the final details for participating in the Shareholders Meeting, and in particular any necessary adjustments to the voting methods upon publication of the decree implementing the aforementioned ordinance.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 64 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On‑site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 420,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, ESG 80, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.


 

Key figures

19.3 billion euro in Fiscal 2020 consolidated revenues

420,000 employees as at August 31, 2020

N°1 France-based private employer worldwide

64 countries

100 million consumers served daily

8.1 billion euro in market capitalization (as at October 30, 2020)


 

Contacts

Analysts and Investors Press
Virginia JEANSON
Tel.: +33 1 57 75 80 56
virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com 		Mathieu SCARAVETTI
Tel.: +33 6 28 62 21 91
mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com  

