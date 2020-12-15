Regulatory News:

myDevices, Claranova (Paris:CLA) group’s Internet of Things (IoT) division, partners with Redexia (the Spanish network and IoT installations operator) and Nexelec (the French air quality analysis specialist) to deploy an IoT solution for analyzing the indoor air quality of Madrid schools and universities in order to ensure their compliance with European regulations.

This solution, developed in partnership with Nexelec, measures the indoor concentration of CO2, temperature and the humidity rate in real time. If a safety threshold is reached, the myDevices IoT platform automatically sends users an alert to their mobile phones so that corrective measures can be taken. And because classroom air quality is displayed in real time through light indicators integrated in Nexelec’s CO2 sensor, its occupants can open the windows or ventilate their workspace when necessary. Redexia is the local partner selected to equip classrooms with the LoRaWAN network to guarantee that the system functions properly.