 

Claranova myDevices Partners with Nexelec and Redexia to Ensure the Air Quality of Madrid Schools and Universities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 18:33  |  72   |   |   

Regulatory News:

myDevices, Claranova (Paris:CLA) group’s Internet of Things (IoT) division, partners with Redexia (the Spanish network and IoT installations operator) and Nexelec (the French air quality analysis specialist) to deploy an IoT solution for analyzing the indoor air quality of Madrid schools and universities in order to ensure their compliance with European regulations.

This solution, developed in partnership with Nexelec, measures the indoor concentration of CO2, temperature and the humidity rate in real time. If a safety threshold is reached, the myDevices IoT platform automatically sends users an alert to their mobile phones so that corrective measures can be taken. And because classroom air quality is displayed in real time through light indicators integrated in Nexelec’s CO2 sensor, its occupants can open the windows or ventilate their workspace when necessary. Redexia is the local partner selected to equip classrooms with the LoRaWAN network to guarantee that the system functions properly.

This practical application illustrates the unique qualities of the myDevices software solution:

  • Easy implementation through its unique Plug and Play technology capable of setting up a network of sensors and gateways in just a few minutes by means of a simple scannable QR code;
  • A turnkey solution combining connectivity, sensors and the fully digital application management solution;
  • Efficiency and reliability, providing real-time information with email and SMS notifications based on a solution with no need for regular servicing and with 10 years of autonomy;
  • Security and scalability, native interoperability with other IoT sensors and networks, offering with the same level of security, solutions for multiple applications: energy efficiency management, people counting, monitoring cleaning and disinfection procedures by replacing paper records, etc.;
  • A tried and tested solution, deployed across thousands of sites worldwide in hotels, hospitals, food service providers, university campuses, commercial buildings, industrial and mining sites, etc.

Pierre Cesarini, CEO of Claranova group: “We are proud of this partnership between Nexelec, Redexia and Claranova designed to improve the day-to-day conditions of students in Madrid. Through the simple and innovative IoT solutions of our myDevices platform, we are contributing each day to ensuring safer environments for work and study. IoT is destined to become one of the major tools of tomorrow for making our environments safer."

Seite 1 von 3
Claranova Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Claranova myDevices Partners with Nexelec and Redexia to Ensure the Air Quality of Madrid Schools and Universities Regulatory News: myDevices, Claranova (Paris:CLA) group’s Internet of Things (IoT) division, partners with Redexia (the Spanish network and IoT installations operator) and Nexelec (the French air quality analysis specialist) to deploy an IoT …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Provides Business Update
Apartment Income REIT Corp. Completes Separation from Aimco
In the context of implementation of its financial restructuring and the agreement in principle ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Claranova 2021 Financial Calendar
23.11.20
Claranova Directly Enters the FrenchWeb 500 Top 20