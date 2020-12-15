ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc Transaction in Own Shares
ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc
Transaction in own shares
15 December 2020
ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc announces that, on 15 December 2020, it purchased the following shares for cancellation:
Beringea LLP
|
No.
purchased
|
Price paid
per share
|
% of class
in issue
|Ordinary shares of 1.6187p each
|604,344
|51.11p
|0.269%
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 7845 7820
-End
