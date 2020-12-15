Mitesco Expands Footprint for The Good Clinic to Colorado at Lennar Multi-Family Developments to Serve as Stepping Stone to National Presence

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) today announced that its new clinic subsidiary “The Good Clinic” has signed two (2) letters of intent providing for its expansion to the Denver, Colorado marketplace. The new sites are inside two new multifamily developments, one known as “Citizen West” and the other known as “Radiant”; both projects are developed by Lennar Multifamily Corporation, a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation. The first location of The Good Clinic is being completed in Minneapolis at a high-rise known as Nordhaus, developed by Lennar. Both of the new locations are set to open in 2021.



Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco, noted, “We see multifamily residences as ideal for our business as they bring immediate clients for our clinics. For our developer partner and their residents, The Good Clinic enhances the living experience by delivering convenient healthcare as a community amenity. These styles of residential communities are on the rise as exemplified by Lennar that currently owns 52 similar apartment complexes in the US and is expanding annually.”

Michael Howe, CEO of the subsidiary, The Good Clinic, noted, “Denver is an excellent example of a target market where consumers have demonstrated a desire for convenient health care with an emphasis on healthy living and support of improved quality of life. We think this attitude is supportive of our approach to healthcare and indicative of trends nationwide.”

Separately, the Company noted that its relationship with its New York investment banking firm has provided it with numerous acquisition opportunities. The integration of existing clinics could enable the Company to gain, or expand, its market presence more rapidly than previously planned. It may choose to migrate these acquisitions into “The Good Clinic” practice model. Management believes that these potential acquisitions could expand its revenue base substantially and add to its balance sheet. Parties with qualifying merger or acquisition situations are encouraged to contact Mr. Larry Diamond at 1-844-383-8689 (x1), or by email at: LDiamond@MitescoInc.com.