The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of SolarWinds Corporation (“SolarWinds” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SWI ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 13, 2020, Reuters reported hackers alleged to be working for Russia have been monitoring email traffic at the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments. The alleged hackers are believed to have breached the emails by deceptively interfering with updates released by SolarWinds, which services various government vendors in the executive branch, the military, and the intelligence services.

On December 14, 2020, SolarWinds stated it has evidence that the weakness was introduced in its Orion monitoring products and existed in updates released between March and June 2020.

On this news, the price of SolarWinds shares fell $3.93, or 17%, to close at $19.62 per share on December 14, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

