CROWN PLACE VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

                                                                                                                                     

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Crown Place VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that it purchased 537,217 ordinary shares at 28.98 pence per share on 15 December 2020. The shares purchased represent 0.27% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction.  These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The capital of the Company as at 15 December 2020 consisted of 222,945,670 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 24,990,875 ordinary shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 197,954,795 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

15 December 2020

Albion Capital Group LLP
Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7601 1850


