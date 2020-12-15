 

EpiVax Reports Record Year for Immunogenicity Screening Toolkit (ISPRI)

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiVax, Inc. reports a record-breaking year for the "ISPRI" immunogenicity screening toolkit. More pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies signed new and continuing licenses for access to the toolkit in 2020 than ever before in the company's twenty-two years of business.

EpiVax first developed the ISPRI toolkit in 2006 to enable drug developers to identify and mitigate the risk of immunogenicity-related adverse events previously associated with some biologic therapies. The toolkit incorporates a suite of immunoinformatics tools that evaluate the potential for a given biologic drug (such as an antibody or other protein therapy) to drive a human immune response by predicting the T cell response to an amino acid sequence. Unique features of the toolkit include the identification of Treg epitopes (Tregitopes) in protein sequences and means by which users can estimate population-level or individual-level immunogenicity risk after adjusting for predicted Treg epitopes. Many of the applications of these tools have been published; visit this link to read the most recent publication on immunogenicity risk assessment by EpiVax scientists and industry experts.

Currently, the ISPRI toolkit is used by more than 100 individual drug developers from fifteen pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, who have collectively screened over one million sequences over the past 12 months. This global roster of ISPRI users includes many of the world's largest and most cutting-edge biotechnology organizations, including Pfizer, Merck, Celgene (BMS), Janssen (JBio), Sanofi (Aventis), Chugai (Roche), AbCellera, and more. Five of these companies joined the ISPRI user community in 2020, highlighting the expanding use of the toolkit and contributing to a record year of success for EpiVax. 

Reflecting on 2020 and looking forward to 2021, EpiVax commits to providing the highest quality user experience to its existing ISPRI clients and to bringing the decision-enabling toolkit to even more companies next year. EpiVax also anticipates enhancing the ISPRI user experience with new tools, such as Class I HLA epitope mapping, which is useful for cell and gene therapies.

About EpiVax:
 EpiVax is a biotechnology company with expertise in T cell epitope prediction, immune modulation, and rapid vaccine design. EpiVax's immunogenicity screening toolkits for therapeutics and vaccines, ISPRI and iVAX, are employed in advancing the research of a global roster of companies. 
For more information about EpiVax, visit www.epivax.com.
For more Information about ISPRI, visit this link.

Press Contact:
 Katie Porter, Business Development Manager
EpiVax
kporter@epivax.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542055/EpiVax_Logo.jpg



