MGE Energy Issues December 2020 'Interim Report'

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights the University of Wisconsin-Madison's analysis of Madison Gas and Electric's net-zero carbon electricity goal in its latest investor newsletter, "Interim Report," which also includes the following topics:

Two Creeks Solar serving customers

Dane County Airport Solar project complete

Third-quarter earnings

EEI Index Award for total shareholder return

Tax updates

Lobbying efforts

The newsletter is available on MGE Energy's website at: https://www.mgeenergy.com/interimreport