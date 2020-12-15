 

Globis Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $115 Million Initial Public Offering, which Includes Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 19:00  |  29   |   |   

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GLAQU, the “Company”) announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 11,500,000 units, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option. The units were sold at $10.00 per unit, resulting in total gross proceeds of $115,000,000. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one redeemable warrant to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) under the symbols “GLAQ” and “GLAQW”, respectively.

The units began trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “GLAQU” on December 11, 2020.

Chardan acted as sole book running manager in the offering.

Haynes and Boone, LLP acted as counsel to the Company and Loeb & Loeb LLP acted as counsel to the underwriters.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 10, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Chardan, 17 State Street, 21st floor, New York, New York 10004. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Globis Acquisition Corp.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Globis Acquisition Corp. intends to focus its search on a target business that will benefit from trends toward economic globalization, particularly as it affects emerging markets. The proceeds of the offering will be used to fund such business combination.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

Contact:

Hayden IR
Brett Maas
(646) 536-7331
brett@haydenir.com


Globis Acquisition Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Globis Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $115 Million Initial Public Offering, which Includes Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GLAQU, the “Company”) announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 11,500,000 units, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Delivery of Its Fifth Aframax Tanker, M/T P. Yanbu
Mesoblast Provides Topline Results From Phase 3 Trial of Rexlemestrocel-L for Advanced Chronic ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Globis Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering