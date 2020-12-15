Globis Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $115 Million Initial Public Offering, which Includes Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GLAQU, the “Company”) announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 11,500,000 units, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option. The units were sold at $10.00 per unit, resulting in total gross proceeds of $115,000,000. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one redeemable warrant to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) under the symbols “GLAQ” and “GLAQW”, respectively.

Chardan acted as sole book running manager in the offering.

Haynes and Boone, LLP acted as counsel to the Company and Loeb & Loeb LLP acted as counsel to the underwriters.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 10, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Chardan, 17 State Street, 21st floor, New York, New York 10004. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About Globis Acquisition Corp.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Globis Acquisition Corp. intends to focus its search on a target business that will benefit from trends toward economic globalization, particularly as it affects emerging markets. The proceeds of the offering will be used to fund such business combination.

Contact:

Hayden IR

Brett Maas

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com