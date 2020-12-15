Alstom wins the contract to design, build and maintain the transport system for Toulouse Metropole's third metro line

15 December 2020 – Alstom has been awarded the contract by Toulouse Metropole for the system for the third and new 27 km metro line, called Toulouse Aerospace Express, for the sum of more than €470 M. The contract could eventually be worth €713 M, including all options. The line consists of 21 stations and will serve the aviation labour pool.

The firm tranche of the order guarantees a transport capacity of 5,000 passengers per hour in each direction (pphpd), with options for up to 10,000 pphpd. It includes Alstom's efficient, proven "Systems" solutions: Metropolis trains and Urbalis 400 CBTC solution for driverless operation and Hesop reversible substations. The scope also includes platform screen doors, including a dynamic system for load indication, and the track including the laying with the automated solution Appitrack. Finally, the firm tranche of the order includes six years of maintenance, with 12 years of maintenance as an option.

"This order is excellent news for Alstom and I would like to thank Tisséo and Toulouse Metropole for their confidence! Alstom has submitted a very competitive system offer, while proposing its latest technologies and innovations on the various subsystems (vehicles, signalling, infrastructure and power supply). This order will enable us to continue developing our skills in France in all these areas, as well as our presence in the region of Occitanie, already in full expansion with our centres of excellence for Electrical component’in Toulouse and traction in Tarbes, and soon the Line 3 project team. We'll also be calling on a number of local partners," says Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud, President of Alstom in France.

The city of Toulouse is renowned for its economic vitality and the quality of life of the surrounding region. The Toulouse Aerospace Express project is part of a drive to increase the city's appeal with the help of sustainable, inclusive mobility.

Alstom will contribute to the economic vitality of the local area with its site in Toulouse, which will be the nerve centre of the project. The site will consequently be developed for the construction and maintenance activities, thereby promoting local employment. In total, more than 600 people in France will work on this project, including up to 400 people in the Toulouse metropolitan area at the peak of the activity. 80% of the hours spent working on this project will be in France and 55% directly in the region of Occitanie. Jobs will also be created with our suppliers in France and in the city of Toulouse for the activities of installation, infrastructure and system deployment.