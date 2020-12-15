Founders Advantage Receives Shareholder Approval for DLC Acquisition and Related Transactions

As a result, all resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities. Votes cast by KayMaur Holdings Ltd. (and entity controlled by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat) were excluded from the approval calculation for the Proposed Acquisition Resolution and votes cast by KayMaur Holdings Ltd. and Belkorp Industries Inc. were excluded from the approval calculation for the Inversion Right Termination Resolution and the Private Placement Resolution.

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (TSX-V: FCF) (“FAC” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the following results from its special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held earlier today:

In the event that all necessary approvals are received, the Corporation anticipates completing the transactions on or about December 31, 2020.

About Dominion Lending Centres Group

The DLC Group of Companies is Canada’s leading and largest mortgage brokerage with over $40 billion in funded mortgages in 2019. The DLC Group operates through three main subsidiaries, Dominion Lending Centres, Mortgage Centre Canada and Mortgage Architects and has operations in all 13 provinces and territories. The DLC Group’s extensive network includes ~6,000 agents and over 500 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, the DLC Group was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

About Founders Advantage Capital Corp.

The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as an Investment Issuer (Tier 1) and employs a permanent investment approach.

