Stars Realign as Football Legend Neymar Jr Goes All In With PokerStars

The partnership is set to be a true collaboration seen across many aspects ofthe brand. With his off the field passion for poker and gaming, the globalsporting icon is a perfect fit for PokerStars and will bring his flair andpersonality to the online and live tables, as well as to the PokerStarscommunity across the world.The announcement marks the start of Neymar Jr's new chapter with PokerStars, thehome of poker, casino, and sports. A new brand film teases what is to come asNeymar Jr declares he is 'IN' and invites all players into his inner circle,showing the Brazilian star is taking his role well and truly beyond justadvertising.Neymar Jr said, "When I'm not playing football, I love playing cards. Competingwith my friends is a huge passion of mine, I love the sense of community, thefun, and the unpredictable moments that can occur in any game. As a true pokerfan, I am excited to start a new chapter with PokerStars. Together we'll becreating moments for our community and fans all over the world."The signing follows a recent global brand refresh for PokerStars as it looks tomove beyond just product in a bid to become a global entertainment brand. Thebrand refresh included PokerStars first dedicated safer gambling TV ads whichare just one part of our commitment to keep players safe.The PokerStarsdedicated, award winning responsible gaming team was one of the first in theindustry and is an integral part of the business.Martin Nieri, Global Director of Brand and Creative at PokerStars said: "NeymarJr is a true global superstar. But what underpins this partnership is hisgenuine love for poker. It's about a shared passion for the game and thebeautiful uncertainty at the heart of it. At PokerStars, we are constantlytrying new things to bring new energy, excitement, and entertainment to ourcustomers. Together with Neymar Jr we believe we can take this to the next levelfor the PokerStars community."PokerStars x Neymar Jr are set to be the ultimate pair in poker. This is onlythe start of the journey with more to be revealed in 2021. Until then, asneak-peak of what's to come can be found here: https://youtu.be/DfDk-ywxCHAPlay Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit ourwebsite at http://www.pokerstars.com/about/responsible-gaming/For further information, please contact press@pokerstars.comAbout PokerStarsPokerStars operates the world's most popular online poker sites, serving theglobal poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become thefirst choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments thananywhere else and with the best online security. More than 200 billion handshave been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.PokerStars is ultimately owned by Flutter Entertainment plc.press@pokerstars.comPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1386256/PokerStars_Neymar_Jr.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/70887/4792048OTS: PokerStars.com