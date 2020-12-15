 

Stars Realign as Football Legend Neymar Jr Goes All In With PokerStars

Onchan, Isle Of Man (ots/PRNewswire) - Global sports icon returns to the world's
largest online poker site

Brazilian football star Neymar Jr has today confirmed he is re-joining
PokerStars for an exciting new partnership.

The partnership is set to be a true collaboration seen across many aspects of
the brand. With his off the field passion for poker and gaming, the global
sporting icon is a perfect fit for PokerStars and will bring his flair and
personality to the online and live tables, as well as to the PokerStars
community across the world.

The announcement marks the start of Neymar Jr's new chapter with PokerStars, the
home of poker, casino, and sports. A new brand film teases what is to come as
Neymar Jr declares he is 'IN' and invites all players into his inner circle,
showing the Brazilian star is taking his role well and truly beyond just
advertising.

Neymar Jr said, "When I'm not playing football, I love playing cards. Competing
with my friends is a huge passion of mine, I love the sense of community, the
fun, and the unpredictable moments that can occur in any game. As a true poker
fan, I am excited to start a new chapter with PokerStars. Together we'll be
creating moments for our community and fans all over the world."

The signing follows a recent global brand refresh for PokerStars as it looks to
move beyond just product in a bid to become a global entertainment brand. The
brand refresh included PokerStars first dedicated safer gambling TV ads which
are just one part of our commitment to keep players safe.The PokerStars
dedicated, award winning responsible gaming team was one of the first in the
industry and is an integral part of the business.

Martin Nieri, Global Director of Brand and Creative at PokerStars said: "Neymar
Jr is a true global superstar. But what underpins this partnership is his
genuine love for poker. It's about a shared passion for the game and the
beautiful uncertainty at the heart of it. At PokerStars, we are constantly
trying new things to bring new energy, excitement, and entertainment to our
customers. Together with Neymar Jr we believe we can take this to the next level
for the PokerStars community."

PokerStars x Neymar Jr are set to be the ultimate pair in poker. This is only
the start of the journey with more to be revealed in 2021. Until then, a
sneak-peak of what's to come can be found here: https://youtu.be/DfDk-ywxCHA

Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our
website at http://www.pokerstars.com/about/responsible-gaming/

For further information, please contact press@pokerstars.com

About PokerStars

PokerStars operates the world's most popular online poker sites, serving the
global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the
first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than
anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 200 billion hands
have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.

PokerStars is ultimately owned by Flutter Entertainment plc.

Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our
website at http://www.pokerstars.com/about/responsible-gaming/

press@pokerstars.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1386256/PokerStars_Neymar_Jr.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/70887/4792048
OTS: PokerStars.com


