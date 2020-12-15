Kemper Appoints Tim Stonehocker as President of Kemper Life

“Tim’s strong life insurance industry experience and proven track record in the areas of growing distribution networks, driving profitable growth, and creating productive and efficient organizations will be a strong asset to our leadership team,” said Sternberg. “Kemper Life plays an important role in our strategy and Tim’s solid leadership and expertise will help to accelerate our progress.”

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced that Tim Stonehocker has joined the company as President of Kemper Life, effective today. Stonehocker will report to Erich Sternberg, President of Kemper’s Life & Health Division, and will be based at Kemper’s headquarters office in Chicago.

Stonehocker is a 30-year veteran of the insurance industry, with 20+ years at Aegon Americas in various roles including President and CEO of AEGON Americas Life Protection Group, President and CEO of AEGON Financial Partners, and President and CEO of World Financial Group. More recently, he was Executive Vice President of Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. Stonehocker earned a bachelor of science in Business Administration from Drake University, previously served as a board member and chairman of LL, Global (parent of LIMRA and LOMA), and a member of ACLI’s Life Committee.

The Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) family of companies is one of the nation's leading specialized insurers. With $14.1 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper services over 6.3 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has over 9,400 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.

