 

Majority of Americans Have Been Saving Up to Make the Holidays Special According to BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Annual Survey

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 19:31  |  63   |   |   

Americans are hoping for an exceptional holiday season to end 2020. That’s according to a new survey of 2,000 Americans, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), that revealed nearly three in four Americans say they are planning on making this holiday season as special as they can.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215006005/en/

BJ’s offers unbeatable value on a variety of seasonal candy and gift baskets, like the Wine Country Faux Suede Gift Basket, which are sure to make the holidays a little sweeter. (Photo: Business Wire)

BJ’s offers unbeatable value on a variety of seasonal candy and gift baskets, like the Wine Country Faux Suede Gift Basket, which are sure to make the holidays a little sweeter. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to the survey, six in ten Americans have specifically been saving up in order to make the holidays special this year and that creative gift-giving is one way to do that. BJ’s survey showed that 60 percent of Americans expect to receive more “creative” gifts than ever before.

Whether it’s a special new toy or a thoughtful gift basket, BJ’s has a large assortment of amazing gifts at unbeatable prices to help make the holidays a little brighter. Plus, BJ’s offers a variety of convenient shopping options, like free curbside pickup, free pick up in-club and in-club shopping, for members looking for creative, last-minute gifts to check off their holiday wish list.

“We want our members to feel great about their gift-giving, both for the joy a thoughtful gift brings to a loved one and also for the amazing value they’re getting by shopping at BJ’s,” said Molly Cox, senior vice president, GMM, general merchandise, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We’re giving members the joy of choices with so many ways to conveniently shop for last-minute gifts, either in-club or with free curbside pickup and free pick up in-club.”

When it comes to holiday gifting and shopping, the survey also found:

  • The average American will be buying gifts for nine people this holiday season.
  • 59 percent of Americans believe their holiday gifts will be more thoughtful this year because they’ll be shopping online.
  • 44 percent of Americans plan to use buy online, pick up in-store and 29 percent plan to use curbside pickup for their holiday shopping.

Gifts galore and so much more! BJ’s members can rest assured that they’ll find unbeatable savings and the best deals on holiday gifts for everyone on their shopping list, from gift baskets and toys to hot tech and cozy apparel.

Seite 1 von 3
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Majority of Americans Have Been Saving Up to Make the Holidays Special According to BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Annual Survey Americans are hoping for an exceptional holiday season to end 2020. That’s according to a new survey of 2,000 Americans, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), that revealed nearly three in four Americans say they are …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Provides Business Update
Apartment Income REIT Corp. Completes Separation from Aimco
In the context of implementation of its financial restructuring and the agreement in principle ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results