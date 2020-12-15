Majority of Americans Have Been Saving Up to Make the Holidays Special According to BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Annual Survey

Americans are hoping for an exceptional holiday season to end 2020. That’s according to a new survey of 2,000 Americans, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), that revealed nearly three in four Americans say they are planning on making this holiday season as special as they can.

BJ’s offers unbeatable value on a variety of seasonal candy and gift baskets, like the Wine Country Faux Suede Gift Basket, which are sure to make the holidays a little sweeter. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to the survey, six in ten Americans have specifically been saving up in order to make the holidays special this year and that creative gift-giving is one way to do that. BJ’s survey showed that 60 percent of Americans expect to receive more “creative” gifts than ever before.

Whether it’s a special new toy or a thoughtful gift basket, BJ’s has a large assortment of amazing gifts at unbeatable prices to help make the holidays a little brighter. Plus, BJ’s offers a variety of convenient shopping options, like free curbside pickup, free pick up in-club and in-club shopping, for members looking for creative, last-minute gifts to check off their holiday wish list.

“We want our members to feel great about their gift-giving, both for the joy a thoughtful gift brings to a loved one and also for the amazing value they’re getting by shopping at BJ’s,” said Molly Cox, senior vice president, GMM, general merchandise, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We’re giving members the joy of choices with so many ways to conveniently shop for last-minute gifts, either in-club or with free curbside pickup and free pick up in-club.”

When it comes to holiday gifting and shopping, the survey also found:

The average American will be buying gifts for nine people this holiday season.

59 percent of Americans believe their holiday gifts will be more thoughtful this year because they’ll be shopping online.

44 percent of Americans plan to use buy online, pick up in-store and 29 percent plan to use curbside pickup for their holiday shopping.

Gifts galore and so much more! BJ’s members can rest assured that they’ll find unbeatable savings and the best deals on holiday gifts for everyone on their shopping list, from gift baskets and toys to hot tech and cozy apparel.