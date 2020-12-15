 

Mueller Introduces New Sentryx software enabled Super Centurion Hydrant

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 19:36  |  42   |   |   

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller today announced the expanded capabilities of America’s most popular fire hydrant. The Super Centurion hydrant can now serve as a communications hub and physical platform for both pressure monitoring and leak monitoring systems. Mueller’s proven pressure and leak monitoring solutions can be integrated seamlessly into existing water infrastructure and communicate via the cellular network to the cloud based Sentryx Water Intelligence Platform.

The scalable, cloud based Sentryx platform records and displays important data communicated from the hydrant, providing utilities with insights to make informed decisions on increasing the life of their infrastructure and lowering future capital and operational costs. Reports, data and notifications gathered from the Sentryx platform can be easily pushed to workforce management software, billing software, meter data management or other utility software platforms making it easy to streamline operations. The Sentryx platform can interface with other software platforms and third-party devices to accommodate specific utility needs. Designed to ensure unobstructed hydrant operation and manufactured with corrosion resistant materials, and a long battery life; the Sentryx software enabled Super Centurion hydrant delivers uncompromised performance, for any size water distribution system.  

Leak and pressure monitoring options are available for the Sentryx software enabled Super Centurion hydrant as a new hydrant or as a retrofittable kit. Now, new technology can be placed in existing fire hydrants avoiding the need to dig and interrupt service. The retrofit kit supports Mueller 5-1/4” Centurion hydrants, with bury depths of 3’-6” to 6’-0” that have been in operation since 1975.

For more information about the Sentryx software enabled Super Centurion hydrant, please visit SmartHydrant.com or contact your Mueller sales representative.

About Mueller Water Products
Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment and water intelligence software. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure. Visit us at muellerwaterproducts.com.

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. a Delaware corporation (“MWP”), and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other. MWP brands include Mueller, Echologics, Hydro Gate, Hydro-Guard, HYMAX, Jones, Krausz, Mi.Net, Milliken, Pratt, Pratt Industrial Singer, and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant.  Please see muellerwp.com/brands and krauszusa.com to learn more.

Media Contact:
Yolanda Kokayi
770-206-4131
ykokayi@muellerwp.com 


Mueller Water Products (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mueller Introduces New Sentryx software enabled Super Centurion Hydrant ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mueller today announced the expanded capabilities of America’s most popular fire hydrant. The Super Centurion hydrant can now serve as a communications hub and physical platform for both pressure …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Delivery of Its Fifth Aframax Tanker, M/T P. Yanbu
Mesoblast Provides Topline Results From Phase 3 Trial of Rexlemestrocel-L for Advanced Chronic ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Mueller Water Products Reaffirms Essential Role of Sustainability in Corporate Purpose, Strategy and Long-term Value Creation