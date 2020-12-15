Horace Mann to Host Nationally Known Speakers for Special Educator Events

"Educators have worked hard to overcome so many challenges this year, and we want to show our appreciation for all they’ve done and continue to do,” said Heather Cabra, senior vice president for national sales. “We’re excited to offer our thanks and help educators welcome in the new year with powerful and motivational messages to help them feel financially secure, empowered and inspired. They deserve it.”

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) is hosting a free Virtual Speaker Series for Educators, giving them a chance to take a break from being presenters and listen to inspirational messages from an all-star lineup. The virtual sessions in January and February will feature a financial editor from NBC’s “TODAY” show, an inspirational educator and a retired Air Force pilot.

The series is offered to all educators for free. The three inspiring presenters will each offer a one-hour message specially crafted for educators.

Your Money & Your Life: Where do you go from here? - Presented by Jean Chatzky

Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Central time

Jean Chatzky, the financial editor for NBC’s “TODAY” show, is an award-winning personal finance journalist, AARP’s personal finance ambassador, and the host of “Money Matters with Jean Chatzky” on RLTV. She is a longtime magazine columnist and the best-selling author of eight books, the latest of which is “Money Rules: The Simple Path to Lifelong Security.” She believes that knowing how to manage money is one of the most important life skills and has made it her mission to help simplify money matters by increasing financial literacy.

Educators Deserve It! - Presented by Adam Welcome

Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Central time

Adam Welcome has been an elementary school teacher, principal and Director of Innovation for a school district with 35,000 students and enjoys pushing the envelope to always do what's best for kids. The Association of California Administrators named him its Region 6 Principal of the Year in 2013. He is a guest blogger for EdWeek, NAESP magazine and many other publications, and the National School Board Association has recognized him as a “20 to Watch.” Adam is passionate about technology integration with all educators and a huge advocate of social media and connecting with other educators from across the country.

Harnessing the Headwinds of Change - Presented by Nicole Malachowski

Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Central time

Col. Nicole Malachowski, USAF (Ret.) was a jet fighter pilot, a combat veteran, the first woman pilot on the Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron, a White House Fellow, and an inductee into both the National Women’s Hall of Fame and the Women in Aviation International Pioneer Hall of Fame. Nicole’s distinguished 21-year Air Force career came to an end when she was hit with a devastating tick-borne illness which left her struggling to speak or walk for almost nine months, but she fought back and prevailed.

Educators can reserve their spot for the Horace Mann Virtual Speaker Series for Educators at horacemann.com.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) is the largest financial services company focused on providing America’s educators and school employees with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit horacemann.com, or follow us @Horace Mann on Twitter and LinkedIn, and @HoraceMannInsurance on Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215006021/en/