Geared Motors Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 27 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

The global geared motors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The end-user demand is expected to slow down in 2020 on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. The severe downturn in the economies of major countries impacted the market in H1 2020 and is expected to have an impact on operations in the manufacturing sector until H1 2021.

2. The automotive, power generation, oil & gas, and metal & mining industries, in particular, are dependent on the economic growth of the country/region and can witness fluctuating demand for geared motors.

3. Markets such as APAC and Latin America are expected to witness the highest CAGR, estimated to be over 6% and 4%, respectively during the forecast period. This is mostly attributed to increasing investments by developed countries, favorable government policies and FDI, and shifting focus on domestic manufacturing.

4. China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to presence of a huge population pool, industrial establishments, growing economy, and increasing industrial expenditures.

5. In terms of end-users, the F&B industry is expected to generate the highest demand for geared motors and is anticipated to further dominate the market during the forecast period.

6. Helical geared motors account for the highest share in the geared motors market however, owing to their high efficiency and high load capacity, planetary geared motors are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

7. AC geared motors are estimated to hold the highest share in the geared motors market and is anticipated to witness higher growth than the DC motors segment due to high cost of brushed DC motors.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by gear, motor, sales channel, rated power, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 9 key vendors and 8 other vendors

