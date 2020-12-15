 

Geared Motors Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 27 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 20:00  |  83   |   |   

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global geared motors market report.

Arizton_Logo

The global geared motors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

1.  The end-user demand is expected to slow down in 2020 on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. The severe downturn in the economies of major countries impacted the market in H1 2020 and is expected to have an impact on operations in the manufacturing sector until H1 2021.

2.  The automotive, power generation, oil & gas, and metal & mining industries, in particular, are dependent on the economic growth of the country/region and can witness fluctuating demand for geared motors.

3.  Markets such as APAC and Latin America are expected to witness the highest CAGR, estimated to be over 6% and 4%, respectively during the forecast period. This is mostly attributed to increasing investments by developed countries, favorable government policies and FDI, and shifting focus on domestic manufacturing.

4.  China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to presence of a huge population pool, industrial establishments, growing economy, and increasing industrial expenditures.

5.  In terms of end-users, the F&B industry is expected to generate the highest demand for geared motors and is anticipated to further dominate the market during the forecast period.

6.  Helical geared motors account for the highest share in the geared motors market however, owing to their high efficiency and high load capacity, planetary geared motors are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

7.  AC geared motors are estimated to hold the highest share in the geared motors market and is anticipated to witness higher growth than the DC motors segment due to high cost of brushed DC motors.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by gear, motor, sales channel, rated power, end-user, and geography
  • Competitive Landscape – 9 key vendors and 8 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/geared-motors-market 

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Geared Motors Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 27 Billion by 2026 - Arizton CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global geared motors market report. The global geared motors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% during …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Silver Prices Could Realize Huge Benefits From Surge In Solar Panels And 5G Demand
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Global Study Examines the Impact of Digital Investments on Business Resiliency and Growth
SDRL - Seadrill Announces Expiry of Forbearance Agreements
Industrial Sewing Thread Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 4 Million by 2026 - Arizton
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Global Online Recruitment Software Market will grow to US$ 1795.02 Mn by 2028 at 5.9% CAGR - says ...
Guardant Health AMEA Wins Frost & Sullivan's Market Leadership Award for Liquid Biopsy in Precision ...
Lubricant Anti-wear Agents Market worth $784 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments