 

INTERNATIONAL DISPLAY ADVERTISING, INC AND IR MED LTD EXTEND OUTSIDE DATE OF SECURITIES EXCHANGE AGREEMENT

New York, NY, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Display Advertising, Inc. (OTCPINK: IDAD) announced today that it and IR Med Ltd., have agreed to extend the outside date of the Securities Exchange Agreement previously announced on September 3, 2020,  with respect to the acquisition of IR Med Ltd., until December 25, 2020. The terms of the Securities Purchase Agreement will otherwise remain unchanged. The Company and IR Med Ltd. continue to work as expeditiously as possible to complete the transaction on or prior to the amended outside date. 

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth herein. No statement herein should be considered an offer or a solicitation of an offer for the purchase or sale of any securities. Although IDAD believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to adverse economic conditions, intense competition, entry of new competitors and products, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, inadequate capital, unexpected costs and operating deficits, increases in general and administrative costs, unanticipated losses, financial condition and stock price, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans and other specific risks. IDAD does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward looking statement. Neither IDAD nor IR MED are subject to the reporting requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 as amended.

Contacts:
Yoram Drucker
+972-54-471-1171




