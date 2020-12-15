INTERNATIONAL DISPLAY ADVERTISING, INC AND IR MED LTD EXTEND OUTSIDE DATE OF SECURITIES EXCHANGE AGREEMENT

New York, NY, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Display Advertising, Inc. (OTCPINK: IDAD) announced today that it and IR Med Ltd., have agreed to extend the outside date of the Securities Exchange Agreement previously announced on September 3, 2020, with respect to the acquisition of IR Med Ltd., until December 25, 2020. The terms of the Securities Purchase Agreement will otherwise remain unchanged. The Company and IR Med Ltd. continue to work as expeditiously as possible to complete the transaction on or prior to the amended outside date.

