Transactions in connection with share buyback program

Company announcement no. 51 - 20
 15 December 2020

On 18 November 2020 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buyback program, as described in Company announcement 43 - 20. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purpose of the program is to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the program NTG will purchase up to 165,000 of its own shares (nominally DKK 3,300,000), corresponding to 0.73% of the current share capital of NTG, for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 30,000,000. The share buyback program will run from 19 November 2020 to 31 March 2021 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement 25,244   5,114,433
08 December 2020 2,000 238.0 475,917
09 December 2020 1,065 247.9 264,043
10 December 2020 1,000 251.8 251,812
11 December 2020 796 261.2 207,896
14 December 2020 1,000 273.8 273,759
Accumulated under the program 31,105   6,587,860

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 210,870 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.93% of the company’s share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO                                     +45 76 32 09 89
                                                                                                ir@ntg.dk
Press:
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Group Director                        +45 76 32 09 90
                                                                                                press@ntg.dk

