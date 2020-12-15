 

Atos completes the acquisition of U.S. Salesforce Gold Partner Eagle Creek

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 20:01  |  63   |   |   


 

Atos completes the acquisition of U.S. Salesforce Gold Partner Eagle Creek

Irving (Texas) and Paris (France), December 15, 2020 – Atos today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Eagle Creek Software Services (Eagle Creek), a U.S. based technology and management consulting company specialized in Salesforce enterprise implementations for its customers.

The addition of Eagle Creek’s global services and more than 250 employees and their collective 700 Salesforce and CRM certifications strengthens Atos’ portfolio in enterprise customer relationship management, end-to-end application development, and business intelligence.

“Businesses are starting their next chapter of productivity and collaboration, and the demands in both are increasing with agile, cloud-first agendas. Eagle Creek has built a leading enterprise ECRM company. Together with Atos’ strong proficiencies in delivering a seamless multi-channel experience for our customers, this strategic business combination will meet the rising demands of our customers,” said Bryan Ireton, Chief Executive Officer, Atos in North America.

“Atos shares our goal of shaping the future of CRM by bringing innovation to organizations who are looking to modernize their customer engagement platforms. We look forward to being a part of Atos’ digital vision of helping businesses become closer to their customers while simultaneously driving operational efficiencies,” said Ken Behrendt, President, Eagle Creek.

###

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 73 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contacts:

Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau

Maggie Wainscott | maggie.wainscott@atos.net  | +1 903 262 8169

 

Attachment


Atos Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atos completes the acquisition of U.S. Salesforce Gold Partner Eagle Creek   Atos completes the acquisition of U.S. Salesforce Gold Partner Eagle Creek Irving (Texas) and Paris (France), December 15, 2020 – Atos today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Eagle Creek Software Services (Eagle Creek), a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages the ProPharma Group to Proceed with FDA Filings and Approval for ...
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Atos named on CDP ‘A List’ for leading effort against climate change
04.12.20
Atos announces Q-score, the only universal metrics to assess quantum performance and superiority
03.12.20
Goli Nutrition selects Atos to power new retail experience based on edge technology
02.12.20
Scientists from Atos engage in HERA mission to preserve the planet from asteroid collision
01.12.20
Atos completes the acquisition of Edifixio
26.11.20
Senegal’s UVS uses Atos’ BullSequana Intel-based supercomputer to evaluate impact of COVID-19 containment measures
23.11.20
Atos named by Gartner as an Edge AI Technology Innovator for 2020
19.11.20
Atos and Forescout Technologies secure Hard Rock Stadium
19.11.20
Atos reaches #1 position in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2020 in IT services industry
18.11.20
Atos - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital