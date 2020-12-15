 

OPES Acquisition Corp. Announces Approval of Proposed Business Combination with BurgerFi International

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 20:02  |  96   |   |   

– 99.7% of Stockholder Votes Cast Approved the Business Combination –

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPES Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: OPES, OPESW) (“OPES” or the “Company”) announced today that OPES’s stockholders voted to approve the proposed business combination with BurgerFi International, LLC (BurgerFi) and certain other related proposals, pursuant to which OPES will acquire BurgerFi for approximately $100 million in total consideration.

Upon the closing of the business combination, the combined company will be renamed "BurgerFi International, Inc." and its common stock will trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "BFI.” The warrants will trade under the ticker symbol “BFIIW.”

“We are very pleased to receive such strong support from our stockholders and look forward to completing our business combination with BurgerFi,” said Ophir Sternberg, Chairman & CEO of OPES. “We believe that BurgerFi has a unique value proposition with ample room for growth that will prove to be an attractive public company and provide tremendous stockholder value going forward.”

BurgerFi will ring the Nasdaq opening bell at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, December 17th.

About OPES Acquisition Corp.
OPES Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: OPES, OPESW) is a special purpose acquisition company headquartered in Miami and organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, asset acquisition, stock purchase or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For more information, please visit www.opesacquisitioncorp.com.

About BurgerFi International
Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept was chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses 100% natural American angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi placed in the top 10 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list in 2020, was named "Best Burger Joint" by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, listed as a "Top Restaurant Brand to Watch" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019, included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List, and ranked on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com, 'Like' BurgerFi on Facebook or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram and Twitter.

Seite 1 von 3
Opes Acquisition Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OPES Acquisition Corp. Announces Approval of Proposed Business Combination with BurgerFi International – 99.7% of Stockholder Votes Cast Approved the Business Combination – MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - OPES Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: OPES, OPESW) (“OPES” or the “Company”) announced today that OPES’s stockholders voted to approve the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages the ProPharma Group to Proceed with FDA Filings and Approval for ...
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Opes Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Stockholders Meeting to Approve Business Combination With BurgerFi on December 15, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
9
Opes Acquisition Corp.’s Target BurgerFi Boosts its National Expansion