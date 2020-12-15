OPES Acquisition Corp. Announces Approval of Proposed Business Combination with BurgerFi International

Upon the closing of the business combination, the combined company will be renamed "BurgerFi International, Inc." and its common stock will trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "BFI.” The warrants will trade under the ticker symbol “BFIIW.”

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPES Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: OPES, OPESW) (“OPES” or the “Company”) announced today that OPES’s stockholders voted to approve the proposed business combination with BurgerFi International, LLC (BurgerFi) and certain other related proposals, pursuant to which OPES will acquire BurgerFi for approximately $100 million in total consideration.

“We are very pleased to receive such strong support from our stockholders and look forward to completing our business combination with BurgerFi,” said Ophir Sternberg, Chairman & CEO of OPES. “We believe that BurgerFi has a unique value proposition with ample room for growth that will prove to be an attractive public company and provide tremendous stockholder value going forward.”

BurgerFi will ring the Nasdaq opening bell at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, December 17th.

About OPES Acquisition Corp.

OPES Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: OPES, OPESW) is a special purpose acquisition company headquartered in Miami and organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, asset acquisition, stock purchase or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For more information, please visit www.opesacquisitioncorp.com.

About BurgerFi International

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept was chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses 100% natural American angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi placed in the top 10 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list in 2020, was named "Best Burger Joint" by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, listed as a "Top Restaurant Brand to Watch" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019, included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List, and ranked on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com , 'Like' BurgerFi on Facebook or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram and Twitter.