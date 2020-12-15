 

Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $.14 per common share, payable on February 8, 2021, to shareholders of record on January 8, 2021.

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr paint; Delta and Hansgrohe faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.



