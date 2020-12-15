 

LIDDS AB (publ) announces the appointment of Nina Herne as CEO

UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS AB (publ) announced today that Nina Herne will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer for LIDDS, effective April 19, 2021.

Nina Herne has successfully held multiple senior positions in global pharmaceutical companies, most recently at Chiesi Group where she built a biotech operation and managed the company’s Swedish R&D site. Nina brings a wide range of experience from business development and licensing, R&D, operations, strategy development and international stakeholder management from smaller organizations like Zymenex (Managing Director for Sweden and Denmark) and NeuroNova, as well as larger companies like Chiesi, SOBI and NovoZymes (NovoNordisk). She holds a Ph.D. in Immunology and an Executive MBA from Stockholm School of Economics.

“I am really excited to have Nina on board with us at LIDDS. Her experience and energy will be very important assets now as we accelerate our journey towards the Main Market, including expansion of the organisation”, said Jan Törnell, Chairman of LIDDS. “We will drive our business development activities with continued great effort and build a strong pipeline of valuable projects. Nina has an excellent background to fulfil LIDDS needs for the future.”

“It is with great expectation that I take on my new role and lead LIDDS through its next phase,” said Nina Herne. “I strongly believe in the company’s technology and see a significant value in its project portfolio. I specifically look forward to continuing the development of our immuno-oncology projects where my previous experience will be of particular value.”

Monica Wallter has led LIDDS in an excellent way since 2015 through successful clinical trials with Liproca and NZ-DTX and converted LIDDS from a one-project company to a platform company based on the NanoZolid technology. LIDDS has signed licensing agreements and increased its market cap more than fourfold during her time as CEO.

“LIDDS is embarking on the next phase with a strong pipeline of new projects as well as a planned transfer to Main Market. It is after five exciting years, time for me to hand over my operational duties and the long-term responsibility of building value for our shareholders”, said Monica Wallter, who will continue as a Senior Advisor for LIDDS.

Monica will remain as CEO until Nina is in place.

For additional information, please contact:
Jan Törnell, Chairman LIDDS, +46 (0)70 676 0008, jan.tornell@innoext.se

This information is such that LIDDS AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons above on December 15, 2020 at 20:15 CET.

LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid. NanoZolid is a clinically validated drug development technology and superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects in clinical and preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS (LIDDS) shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB, certifiedadviser@redeye.se, +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com


