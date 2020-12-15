America's Cultivation Corridor Launches Cultivo Virtual Academy

Applications for the program are now being accepted through February 16, 2021 at https://www.cultivationcorridor.org/cultivo-global/. Selected applicants will be notified in March 2021, and the first cohort is expected to begin in April. All educational sessions will be facilitated by Iowa business and university leaders. Upon successful completion of the virtual program, cohort participants will be eligible to attend an in-person, week-long Cultivo event in Iowa, currently slated for 2022. The in-person event will provide additional training and an opportunity to network with mentors, Iowa industry leadership and startups, and tour Iowa farms and Iowa State University.

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Cultivation Corridor announced today the launch of the Cultivo Virtual Academy for international startup companies and entrepreneurs. The six-week virtual program will provide participants with mentorship, interaction with Iowa's agricultural leaders, and an online curriculum focused on U.S. market entry, regulatory and financing systems, and customer perspectives.

"While COVID-19 has stopped international travel, it has not slowed innovation in agriculture and biosciences in Iowa. In fact, advancing innovation is more critical than ever to address growing challenges of global food security and sustainability," said Judd O'Connor, President of U.S. Commercial Business for Corteva Agriscience, and Chairman of the Cultivation Corridor Board of Directors. "The Cultivo Virtual Academy is the perfect opportunity for entrepreneurs and founders to access the expertise of Iowa leadership and engage with world-renowned researchers, industry leaders, and farmers as they develop their technologies and businesses."

America's Cultivation Corridor will host and coordinate the Cultivo Virtual Academy in partnership with its investors and supporting organizations. The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) is the presenting sponsor of the program.

"There is no better place to develop and grow agricultural businesses and technologies than Iowa," said Debi Durham, executive director of IEDA and the Iowa Finance Authority. "With a strong network of university researchers, industry leadership, startup companies and forward-thinking farmers and livestock producers, the next generation of ag innovations is underway here. We look forward to the networks and new opportunities that will be built when entrepreneurs from around the world come together with Iowa's best and brightest in the Cultivo Virtual Academy."