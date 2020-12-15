 

America's Cultivation Corridor Launches Cultivo Virtual Academy

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 20:30  |  87   |   |   

Registration now open for six-week U.S. market entry program for international startups

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Cultivation Corridor announced today the launch of the Cultivo Virtual Academy for international startup companies and entrepreneurs. The six-week virtual program will provide participants with mentorship, interaction with Iowa's agricultural leaders, and an online curriculum focused on U.S. market entry, regulatory and financing systems, and customer perspectives.

Applications for the program are now being accepted through February 16, 2021 at https://www.cultivationcorridor.org/cultivo-global/. Selected applicants will be notified in March 2021, and the first cohort is expected to begin in April. All educational sessions will be facilitated by Iowa business and university leaders. Upon successful completion of the virtual program, cohort participants will be eligible to attend an in-person, week-long Cultivo event in Iowa, currently slated for 2022. The in-person event will provide additional training and an opportunity to network with mentors, Iowa industry leadership and startups, and tour Iowa farms and Iowa State University.

"While COVID-19 has stopped international travel, it has not slowed innovation in agriculture and biosciences in Iowa. In fact, advancing innovation is more critical than ever to address growing challenges of global food security and sustainability," said Judd O'Connor, President of U.S. Commercial Business for Corteva Agriscience, and Chairman of the Cultivation Corridor Board of Directors. "The Cultivo Virtual Academy is the perfect opportunity for entrepreneurs and founders to access the expertise of Iowa leadership and engage with world-renowned researchers, industry leaders, and farmers as they develop their technologies and businesses."

America's Cultivation Corridor will host and coordinate the Cultivo Virtual Academy in partnership with its investors and supporting organizations. The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) is the presenting sponsor of the program.

"There is no better place to develop and grow agricultural businesses and technologies than Iowa," said Debi Durham, executive director of IEDA and the Iowa Finance Authority. "With a strong network of university researchers, industry leadership, startup companies and forward-thinking farmers and livestock producers, the next generation of ag innovations is underway here. We look forward to the networks and new opportunities that will be built when entrepreneurs from around the world come together with Iowa's best and brightest in the Cultivo Virtual Academy."  

Seite 1 von 2
Mais jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

America's Cultivation Corridor Launches Cultivo Virtual Academy Registration now open for six-week U.S. market entry program for international startups DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - America's Cultivation Corridor announced today the launch of the Cultivo Virtual Academy for international …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Silver Prices Could Realize Huge Benefits From Surge In Solar Panels And 5G Demand
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Global Study Examines the Impact of Digital Investments on Business Resiliency and Growth
SDRL - Seadrill Announces Expiry of Forbearance Agreements
Industrial Sewing Thread Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 4 Million by 2026 - Arizton
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Global Online Recruitment Software Market will grow to US$ 1795.02 Mn by 2028 at 5.9% CAGR - says ...
Guardant Health AMEA Wins Frost & Sullivan's Market Leadership Award for Liquid Biopsy in Precision ...
Lubricant Anti-wear Agents Market worth $784 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:30 Uhr
Futures Now Trading on the SPIKES Volatility Index
07.12.20
Dairy Alternatives Market to Reach $44.9 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 11.2% From 2020 With COVID-19 Impact - Meticulous Research Analysis
03.12.20
Neue Führungskräfte bei der Geneva Association legen den Schwerpunkt auf Haftpflichtrisiken und Aktivitäten in China
28.11.20
Mais: Nach Konsolidierung zurück in der Spur

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
8
Mais - US Corn - mit möglichem Zyklustief
26.05.20
62
Mais-Ende der Baisse?