 

Security National Financial Corporation again named “Top Workplace in Utah”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 20:56  |  23   |   |   

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ-SNFCA) has again been named as one of Utah’s Top Workplaces.

On December 9, 2020, Security National received this award from the Salt Lake Tribune as part of this year’s Top Workplaces employee survey.  This is the fifth consecutive year that the Security National family of companies has been named as a top place to work in the “large companies” category. The Top Workplaces Award recognizes the best organizations, as voted by their employees.

The 2020 Top Workplaces employee survey was conducted by Energage, which specializes in employee satisfaction surveys. Energage utilizes a proprietary scoring and ranking system that confidentially analyzes the results of employee surveys.

Despite the extraordinary difficulties experienced throughout the country this year, Security National has seen tremendous growth in both its employee base and financial results. The Company views the award as a validation that its COVID protocols and revised employee processes have contributed to increased employee efficiency and satisfaction.

Through its three business segments; Life Insurance, Mortgage Lending, and Mortuaries and Cemeteries, the Company has experienced continued growth, allowing it to provide good jobs in many communities throughout the nation. Winning this award for five straight years is a great honor and a testament to the high level of employee satisfaction in the Company and to the valuable opportunities the Company provides to its employees to help them further their careers.

This press release contains statements that, if not verifiable historical fact, may be viewed as forward-looking statements that could predict future events or outcomes with respect to Security National Financial Corporation and its business. The predictions in the statements will involve risk and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

For Further Information Contact: Garrett S. Sill or Brian Nelsen
Security National Financial Corporation
P.O. Box 57250
Salt Lake City, Utah 84157
(Telephone) (801) 264-1060
(Fax) (801) 265-9882
Website: www.securitynational.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b3c9b8d-41cb-4c7e ...


Disclaimer

