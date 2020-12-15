Asana , Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, has been named the leader in G2’s Winter 2021 Grid Report for Project Management , building on two consecutive years in the prestigious ranking’s Leader quadrant. Based on close to 7,000 customer reviews on G2 , 93% of respondents rated Asana with four or five stars, with a 99 out of 100 score for user satisfaction and market presence for project management, the highest of all 146 vendors evaluated.

Asana has been named the leader in G2’s Enterprise Grid Report for Project Management, a testament to the company’s continued growth and popularity among enterprise employees. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The recognition is the latest industry validation for Asana as a leading project and work management platform. In addition to receiving the highest scores across G2’s global Enterprise, Mid-Market and Small Business Grids, Asana also ranked #1 in G2’s regional Grids for Asia, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the United Kingdom, a testament to the company’s continued growth and popularity among global employees. Earlier this year, Asana was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Work Management and Project and Portfolio Management 2020 Vendor Assessment.

“We’re honored to be recognized by thousands of individuals and teams around the world as their project management tool of choice,” said Chris Farinacci, Chief Operating Officer, Asana. “Receiving best-in-class reviews from every industry and company size demonstrates the value Asana provides to global teams and organizations. As we continue on our mission to enable the world’s teams to work together effortlessly, we’re committed to delivering the best employee experience that ultimately drives the best customer experience.”

Determined by customer satisfaction and scale (based on market share, vendor size and social impact), the 2021 Grid Report for Project Management ranks vendors into four categories - Leaders, High Performers, Contenders and Niche players. Leaders are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial scale and market presence, as well as global support and service resources.

“It is the authentic voice of the customer that powers our reports at G2 - ranking B2B software founded on users’ experience in buying, implementing and using it,” said Tom Pringle, Vice President, Research at G2. “We are delighted to highlight the tangible achievements of software solutions ranked on our site as they showcase the voice of the user while delivering valuable, actionable insights to other potential buyers and users.”