ANA's AIMM She Runs It #Inclusive100 AdGreen Ad Net Zero Green the Bid

APR is delighted to play an instrumental role in supporting these inspiring initiatives launched to create more equitable production environments - both through cultural inclusivity in the production process and the reduction of production-related carbon footprints. This marks a major shift in production practices within the advertising industry, where production teams must strive for diversity via authentic multicultural representation, and ensure sustainability is measured and optimized across all production verticals.

The ANA's Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM), seeks to "create a powerful voice that elevates multicultural and inclusive marketing to promote business growth in an increasingly diverse marketplace." APR joins the Alliance as the only production consultancy, proudly heralding a more diverse future alongside brands such as P&G, Google, and Facebook. With this partnership, APR hopes to create a movement towards a diverse and equitable production industry where inclusivity is not just an initiative, but a natural way of working.

#Inclusive100 is the industry's first D&I initiative that uses data to measure progress and share actionable ideas and practices that make the industry more inclusive, equitable, and diverse. Launched by She Runs It in partnership with Diversity Best Practices in 2018, the consortium now includes more than 50 companies from the marketing, media and tech industries. APR joins this group to support the industry on DE&I efforts in content creation.

AdGreen launched in September 2020 with the mission to "unite the advertising industry to eliminate the negative environmental impacts of production." APR is one of seven founding members of this initiative to rally the industry around sustainable production practices by bringing to market a Carbon Calculator to measure the footprint of advertising productions. Regarding AdGreen, Danny Whybrow, SVP of EMEA/APAC and member of APR's Global Leadership Team, states: "Behind the camera, content creators can no longer ignore the impact that production has on the environment. We are proud to support this initiative and help communicate to the industry globally what must be done to improve production practices and create behavioral change towards zero-carbon/zero-waste content creation."