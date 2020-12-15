 

Innovative Solutions & Support Flat Panel Display System Upgrade Continues Strong Growth in Air Cargo Sector

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 21:30  |  46   |   |   

Innovative Solutions & Support (IS&S) (NASDAQ: ISSC) today announced their Cockpit/IP FPDS System Upgrade for Boeing 757 and 767 aircraft is now in operation on well over 400 airplanes worldwide. IS&S stated, “the significant shift in air carrier operations toward cargo movements has brought the need for more freight-configured aircraft to the marketplace, and many available aircraft for that mission are these proven Boeing airliners.”

IS&S believes the growth trend toward older aircraft being reconfigured for cargo operations will continue, as these aircraft provide a cost-effective ease of entry for the legacy carriers and also for newer operators initiating or expanding their air cargo platforms. “The IS&S system provides greatly enhanced economy for these older aircraft, and also increases their residual values as well as delivering safety benefits to everyday operations. Several notable freight operators have opted into our Cockpit/IP system upgrade for their Boeing fleets,” IS&S stated.

The IS&S flight deck upgrade replaces aging flight instruments on the Classic Series Boeing 737 and the 757/767, utilizing a common 10.4-inch LCD display architecture that IS&S developed and certified to increase operational performance, improve dispatch and on-time arrival, simplify maintenance, enhance situational awareness and improve safety for legacy aircraft. The IS&S retrofit decreases fuel consumption and aircraft weight, resulting in operational savings and reduced CO2 emissions. The system also achieves 3 and 10 day MMEL approval.

Utilizing existing wiring, the installation can be completed in 24 hours while reducing the component count by 70% and removing approximately 180 pounds of legacy equipment, without the operator having to wait through heavy maintenance checks and extended aircraft downtime.

About Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (www.innovative-ss.com) is a systems integrator that designs and manufactures flight guidance and cockpit display systems for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM’s) and retrofit applications. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems (FMS) and advanced GPS receivers for precision low carbon footprint navigation.

This release may contain certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors such as those discussed in filings made by the Company with the SEC, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

