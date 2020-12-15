 

W. Michael Shipman to Retire; Larry A. Miller to be Named North Dallas Bank & Trust Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 21:32  |  48   |   |   

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB: NODB) (“NDBT”) today announced that W. Michael Shipman will retire as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer on March 31, 2021. Shipman will be succeeded by NDBT’s current President, Larry A. Miller, effective April 1, 2021.  

"It is fitting that during North Dallas Bank & Trust’s 60th year in business, we appoint a new leader who has Larry’s vision, strong management style and customer based focus approach to banking," said Shipman. "Larry’s character, ability to be innovative and his proven decision-making skills will serve our bank well as NDBT begins a new decade. We are confident that under Larry’s direction and influence NDBT will continue to raise the expectations of what a bank can be."

A photo of W. Michael Shipman is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/223f6b14-0365-4136 ...

Shipman Background
Shipman has had a distinguished 48-year career in financial services, including 25 years with NDBT and previously served as president and CEO of two other banks.

Shipman’s education includes a bachelor’s degree in finance from Texas Tech University, Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU, the Executive Development program at Texas Christian University’s school of Business and Texas Tech University’s Intermediate School of Banking.

A photo of Larry A. Miller is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59bc40ab-d7bb-44f9 ...

Miller Background
Larry Miller’s entire 38 year career has been spent here at NDBT. "Larry promotes an environment of collaboration at NDBT and leads with integrity. Community involvement, diversity and inclusion, service, responsiveness and nurturing our customer relationships are all values by which our team operates, and Larry embraces these critical principles and keeps them at the forefront of our business strategy," said Shipman. 

Miller holds a bachelor's degree from Abilene Christian University, where he also earned his master's degree in business administration. Active in the community, Miller’s involvement includes Watermark Community Church, Make-A-Wish Foundation and The Human Impact. Miller also serves on the Texas A&M University Commercial Banking Program Advisory Board Executive Committee and as the Treasurer.

ABOUT NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO. Founded in 1961, North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NDBT) has five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.


North Dallas Bank & Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

W. Michael Shipman to Retire; Larry A. Miller to be Named North Dallas Bank & Trust Chief Executive Officer DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB: NODB) (“NDBT”) today announced that W. Michael Shipman will retire as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer on March 31, 2021. Shipman will be succeeded …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
Juggernaut Midas and Empire property update
CGG: Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Auxly Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Declares Regular Dividend of $0.25 Per Share And Special Dividend of $0.30 Per Share