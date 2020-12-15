 

Molson Coors Beverage Company Donates Nearly 3 Million Meals to Families Across U.S. And Canada

Today, Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP; TSX: TPX) is announcing a donation of nearly three million meals to help fight hunger during this unprecedented time. The donation will support food pantries in 10 of the company’s hometown and brewery markets, which are facing increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In this pandemic we know so many are struggling with food insecurity, and food banks are seeing unprecedented demand. Our hometown and brewery communities are among those in need, and we’re committed to supporting our neighbors this holiday season,” said Gavin Hattersley, CEO of Molson Coors.

Molson Coors is making donations to local food pantries in ten operating communities in the U.S. and Canada, including Albany (GA), Chicago, Chippewa Falls (WI), Denver, Fort Worth, Milwaukee, Montreal, Shenandoah (VA), Toronto and Trenton (OH).

“Never in the 41-year history of the Greater Chicago Food Depository have we seen such a dramatic increase in the number of people seeking food assistance,” said Kate Maehr, the Food Depository’s executive director and CEO. “Many of them are facing hunger for the first time during this ongoing crisis. We’re so grateful to Molson Coors for this generous donation that will help feed our neighbors in need.”

“2020 has been a devastating year for so many, and this winter especially is going to be tougher than any we’ve faced before,” said Patti Habeck, President and CEO at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. “This amazing gift is yet another example of Molson Coors commitment to taking care of its local neighbors in need at a time when it is absolutely vital. We are truly grateful.”

This year, the company is continuing to make an impact in a meaningful and relevant way, helping those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic by donating canned water, producing hand sanitizer, and providing relief funds supporting those in the bar and restaurant industry.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well.

The company’s commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Imprint and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

