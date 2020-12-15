 

Novo Announces Post-AGM Investor Presentation Details

15.12.2020, 22:00   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) today announced details of the Company’s upcoming investor presentation to be held subsequent to the Company’s annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) on December 17, 2020. The presentation will begin at 4:30 p.m. PST and will be accessible through a live presentation link (details provided below).

Due to the ongoing health risk related to the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing government restrictions on public gatherings in support of social distancing, the Company strongly recommends that shareholders cast their votes by proxy in advance of the Meeting and not attend the Meeting in person.  Despite this, any registered shareholder wishing to attend the Meeting must contact Diane Barley at dbarley@owenbird.com in advance so that they may be informed of applicable safety protocols. Please see the Company’s notice of meeting and information circular, as filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com, and on the Company’s website at www.novoresources.com, for further details of the Meeting.

Investor Presentation Details  
Date: Thursday, December 17 @ 4:30 p.m. PST
Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83292159735?pwd=Z1hZQ3FkeVNMZmJHQjNMYlJMT090 ...
Webinar ID*: 832 9215 9735
Passcode: 501078
Canadian dial-in: +1 647 374 4685 / +1 647 558 0588 / +1 778 907 2071 / +1 204 272 7920 / +1 438 809 7799 / +1 587 328 1099
US dial-in: +1 253 215 8782 / +1 669 900 6833 / +1 346 248 7799 / +1 301 715 8592 / +1 312 626 6799 / +1 929 205 6099
Australian dial-in: +61 2 8015 6011 / +61 3 7018 2005 / +61 7 3185 3730 / +61 8 6119 3900 / +61 8 7150 1149
International dial-in: https://us02web.zoom.us/zoomconference?m=hE0vYbeiW7uHWdDa6A-e-ntMhg81E ...

*Please note that you may be required to download Zoom software prior to joining the presentation. Please allow sufficient time to do so.

Shareholders with any questions are encouraged to contact Leo Karabelas at leo@novoresources.com or +1-416-543-3120.

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo is advancing its flagship Beatons Creek gold project to production while exploring and developing its highly prospective land package covering approximately 14,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at +1-416-543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

Quinton Hennigh                        

Quinton Hennigh

Chairman and President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Novo Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



