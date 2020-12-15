Ethan Allen Congratulates Award Recipients in First-Ever Virtual Celebration

When this year’s COVID-19 pandemic made a 34th gathering in Danbury all but impossible, Kathwari and his team orchestrated the company’s first-ever Virtual Celebration. The livestreamed event brought together over 4,000 Ethan Allen associates from all over the world, including designers, retailers, manufacturing, logistics, and headquarters, capping off a year of strong sales performance even in the midst of significant challenges.

DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 1986, Ethan Allen’s Chairman and CEO, Farooq Kathwari, invited every Ethan Allen interior designer to company headquarters in Danbury, Connecticut, for a multi-day celebration. This beloved tradition continued for 33 years and grew to include a slate of awards for exceptional interior design work.

The Virtual Celebration opened with a series of videos that chronicled the history of Ethan Allen and gave an overview of its current operations. The event also included livestreamed recognition of associates honored for decades of exemplary service, and awards for interior designers that recognized both exemplary sales performance and outstanding achievements in interior design. All award recipients received a signed copy of Mr. Kathwari’s memoir – Trailblazer: from the Mountains of Kashmir to the Summit of Global Business and Beyond.

“I’m proud of what our associates have accomplished during such a challenging year, and I’m pleased that we found the opportunity to highlight their achievements in a format that brought everyone in the Ethan Allen family together,” Kathwari commented. “Many offered feedback after the event, saying they felt it was our best celebration ever.”

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of approximately 300 design centers in the U.S. and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing plants in the U.S. plus two plants in Mexico and one in Honduras. Approximately 75% of its products are made in its North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com.

Contact:

Geri Moran

Vice President, Marketing & Public Relations

geri.moran@ethanallen.com

203-743-8374