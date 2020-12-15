 

Ethan Allen Congratulates Award Recipients in First-Ever Virtual Celebration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 22:00  |  41   |   |   

DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 1986, Ethan Allen’s Chairman and CEO, Farooq Kathwari, invited every Ethan Allen interior designer to company headquarters in Danbury, Connecticut, for a multi-day celebration. This beloved tradition continued for 33 years and grew to include a slate of awards for exceptional interior design work.

When this year’s COVID-19 pandemic made a 34th gathering in Danbury all but impossible, Kathwari and his team orchestrated the company’s first-ever Virtual Celebration. The livestreamed event brought together over 4,000 Ethan Allen associates from all over the world, including designers, retailers, manufacturing, logistics, and headquarters, capping off a year of strong sales performance even in the midst of significant challenges.

The Virtual Celebration opened with a series of videos that chronicled the history of Ethan Allen and gave an overview of its current operations. The event also included livestreamed recognition of associates honored for decades of exemplary service, and awards for interior designers that recognized both exemplary sales performance and outstanding achievements in interior design. All award recipients received a signed copy of Mr. Kathwari’s memoir – Trailblazer: from the Mountains of Kashmir to the Summit of Global Business and Beyond.

“I’m proud of what our associates have accomplished during such a challenging year, and I’m pleased that we found the opportunity to highlight their achievements in a format that brought everyone in the Ethan Allen family together,” Kathwari commented. “Many offered feedback after the event, saying they felt it was our best celebration ever.”

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of approximately 300 design centers in the U.S. and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing plants in the U.S. plus two plants in Mexico and one in Honduras. Approximately 75% of its products are made in its North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com.

Contact:
Geri Moran
Vice President, Marketing & Public Relations
geri.moran@ethanallen.com
203-743-8374


Ethan Allen Interiors Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ethan Allen Congratulates Award Recipients in First-Ever Virtual Celebration DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - In 1986, Ethan Allen’s Chairman and CEO, Farooq Kathwari, invited every Ethan Allen interior designer to company headquarters in Danbury, Connecticut, for a multi-day celebration. This beloved …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
Juggernaut Midas and Empire property update
CGG: Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Auxly Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...