 

e2ip technologies Named as CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree

Montreal (ots/PRNewswire) - Facilitating Cost-effective 5g Deployment

e2ip technologies (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3013910-1&h=3717855813&u=
https%3A%2F%2Fe2ip.com%2F&a=e2ip+technologies%C2%A0) today announced that it has
been named a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l
=en&o=3013910-1&h=3500907100&u=https%3A%2F%2Fces.tech%2FInnovation-Awards%2FHono
rees.aspx&a=CES%C2%AE+2021+Innovation+Awards+Honoree) for its Electromagnetic
Engineered Surfaces (EES) technology in the Smart Cities category. The
announcement was made ahead of the first-ever, all-digital CES 2021 (https://c21
2.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3013910-1&h=449779916&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ces.tech%2F&a
=CES+2021) , the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan.
11-14, 2021.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology
Association (CTA)® (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3013910-1&h=2291618443&u
=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cta.tech%2F&a=Consumer+Technology+Association+(CTA)%C2%AE) ,
is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer
technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry
expert judges (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3013910-1&h=459145785&u=https
%3A%2F%2Fces.tech%2FInnovation-Awards%2FMeet-the-CES-2021-Judges.aspx&a=elite+pa
nel+of+industry+expert+judges) , including members of the media, designers,
engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and
functionality, aesthetic and design.

e2ip Engineered Electromagnetic Surfaces (EES), developed in conjunction with
the Communications Research Centre of Canada, are thin, semi-transparent plastic
sheets that reflect, redirect or block specific radiofrequency waves. These
low-cost flexible sheets can be deployed on outdoor or indoor structural
surfaces (buildings, signage, interior walls...) to augment, direct or inhibit
specific telecommunication services (5G, Wi-Fi...).

In the case of 5G networks, e2ip EES sheets reduce deployment costs and
facilitate network deployment by reducing the number of antennas required to
ensure omnidirectional 5G access to mobile users and fixed location access
points. e2ip EES printed sheets do not require power and reduce the need for
additional small cell antennas - traits highly needed in a 5G NR environment.
EES provide an economical opportunity to better manage infrastructure for
telecom operators, heads of Smart Cities, and managers of large venues.

EES surface designs are tailored to each network's specific needs and depending
on the design of the surface, EES can act as a band-stop, band-pass structure,
reflect signals at varying angles, or act as a diffusing or as a focusing
instrument. These properties of EES can then be used to enhance the propagation
of mm Wave signals and help improve the overall reliability of the underlying
infrastructure.

"Innovations in engineered surfaces will support the growing demand expected
with the introduction of 5G communications and IoT. e2ip is poised to become a
dominant market contributor, helping building owners, smart city and
infrastructure providers manage their growth while balancing their investments."
says Anna-Marie Marasliyan, Vice-President Technology, Products and Marketing.

"Our DNA in chemistry and printing functional electronics are at the heart the
EES innovation, enabling us to embed printed electronics in structural surfaces
that enhance 5G network performance and reduce network deployment cost" said
Eric Saint-Jacques, e2ip CEO, "EES is another example of our close collaboration
with the Government of Canada research teams to create transformative value for
our ecosystem of market leading customers and partners".

The CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honorees, including product descriptions and
photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o
=3013910-1&h=3177985202&u=https%3A%2F%2Fces.tech%2FInnovation-Awards%2FHonorees.
aspx&a=CES.tech%2Finnovation) . Additional honorees will be revealed during CES
2021 on Jan. 11, 2021.

About E2IP TECHNOLOGIES

e2ip creates new possibilities in printed electronics through advanced material
science. Our technologies transform the surfaces we touch in our everyday lives
and simplify how we all interact with our physical environment. From ideation to
fabrication, we rethink the boundaries between technology and design to deliver
innovative Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Smart Surface solutions to global
market leaders in the medical, industrial, telecommunications, aerospace and
transportation industries.

Contact: Annie Couture, Manager, Corporate Communications and Executive
projects, (514) 575-7426, a.couture@e2ip.com, https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&
o=3013910-1&h=796024934&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.e2ip.com%2F&a=www.e2ip.com

