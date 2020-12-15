e2ip technologies Named as CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree

Montreal (ots/PRNewswire) - Facilitating Cost-effective 5g Deployment



e2ip Engineered Electromagnetic Surfaces (EES), developed in conjunction withthe Communications Research Centre of Canada, are thin, semi-transparent plasticsheets that reflect, redirect or block specific radiofrequency waves. Theselow-cost flexible sheets can be deployed on outdoor or indoor structuralsurfaces (buildings, signage, interior walls...) to augment, direct or inhibitspecific telecommunication services (5G, Wi-Fi...).In the case of 5G networks, e2ip EES sheets reduce deployment costs andfacilitate network deployment by reducing the number of antennas required toensure omnidirectional 5G access to mobile users and fixed location accesspoints. e2ip EES printed sheets do not require power and reduce the need foradditional small cell antennas - traits highly needed in a 5G NR environment.EES provide an economical opportunity to better manage infrastructure fortelecom operators, heads of Smart Cities, and managers of large venues.EES surface designs are tailored to each network's specific needs and dependingon the design of the surface, EES can act as a band-stop, band-pass structure,reflect signals at varying angles, or act as a diffusing or as a focusinginstrument. These properties of EES can then be used to enhance the propagationof mm Wave signals and help improve the overall reliability of the underlyinginfrastructure."Innovations in engineered surfaces will support the growing demand expectedwith the introduction of 5G communications and IoT. e2ip is poised to become adominant market contributor, helping building owners, smart city andinfrastructure providers manage their growth while balancing their investments."says Anna-Marie Marasliyan, Vice-President Technology, Products and Marketing."Our DNA in chemistry and printing functional electronics are at the heart theEES innovation, enabling us to embed printed electronics in structural surfacesthat enhance 5G network performance and reduce network deployment cost" saidEric Saint-Jacques, e2ip CEO, "EES is another example of our close collaborationwith the Government of Canada research teams to create transformative value forour ecosystem of market leading customers and partners".The CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honorees, including product descriptions andphotos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3013910-1&h=3177985202&u=https%3A%2F%2Fces.tech%2FInnovation-Awards%2FHonorees.aspx&a=CES.tech%2Finnovation) . Additional honorees will be revealed during CES2021 on Jan. 11, 2021.About E2IP TECHNOLOGIESe2ip creates new possibilities in printed electronics through advanced materialscience. Our technologies transform the surfaces we touch in our everyday livesand simplify how we all interact with our physical environment. From ideation tofabrication, we rethink the boundaries between technology and design to deliverinnovative Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Smart Surface solutions to globalmarket leaders in the medical, industrial, telecommunications, aerospace andtransportation industries.Contact: Annie Couture, Manager, Corporate Communications and Executiveprojects, (514) 575-7426, a.couture@e2ip.com, https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3013910-1&h=796024934&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.e2ip.com%2F&a=www.e2ip.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/151349/4792091OTS: e2ip technologies