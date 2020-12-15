 

Plasticase/NANUK Announces New EMEA Director of Sales and Commercial Strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 22:03  |  29   |   |   

GRONINGEN, The Netherlands, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- President and CEO of Plasticase Inc., José Chagnon and Herman Vaszlovsky, Managing Director of NANUK EU bv, today announced the appointment of Ken Adriaenssens as EMEA Director of Sales and Commercial Strategy. Plasticase Inc. is the Quebec, Canada-based manufacturer of NANUK Professional Protective Cases.

Ken Adriaenssens Joins Nanuk Waterproof Protective Cases as EMEA Director of Sales and Commercial Strategy (PRNewsfoto/Plasticase)

Ken joins NANUK with 15 years of experience in the protective case business, holding various sales and account management, business development, project management, and customer support positions.

"Herman and I are very excited to add Ken to the team. His intimate knowledge of the EMEA market, prioritization of the customer, and experience in the protective case business align perfectly with our corporate priorities. Ken will help us communicate the NANUK value proposition clearly and often to our valued resellers and end-users alike," stated Mr. Chagnon. "His mission is clear; win market share for NANUK by providing world-class service and waterproof protective case solutions."

Before joining NANUK EU, Ken was employed as Commercial Project Manager with a foam converter and manufacturer of custom case solutions in Belgium, where he managed vital client packaging projects. Before that, he worked for one of the leading manufacturers of protective cases, where he successfully held various positions, including EU Business Development Manager for custom case solutions and Sales Manager for France and North Africa. Ken has worked on a wide variety of packaging projects throughout his career with sub-contractors, dealers, distributors, Aerospace/Defense contractors, and military organizations within Europe. His experience ranges from servicing high-profile customers, managing regional sales and service professionals, developing new business across various verticals, and managing complicated projects and deliverables.

"NANUK has gone from the new-entry to one of the top premium waterproof protective case brands worldwide in just a few years. Incredible product, top-class back office and distribution center have created a solid foundation for growth," stated Adriaenssens.

Ken will be headquartered in NANUK EU's offices/distribution center in Groningen, The Netherlands, which Plasticase acquired in 2018.

About Plasticase and Nanuk
Plasticase's mission is to design, engineer and manufacture high quality injection molded cases that protect valuable equipment. Their NANUK waterproof cases are trusted by professionals worldwide to organize, protect and carry instrumentation and equipment in unforgiving environments. For more information go to: www.nanuk.com.

CONTACT:
 Ken Adriaenssens
kadriaenssens@nanuk.com
T: +31 (0) 503 128 694

Plasticase’s mission is to design, engineer and manufacture high quality injection molded cases that protect valuable equipment. The company’s line of NANUK waterproof cases are trusted by professionals worldwide to organize, protect and carry instrumentation and equipment in unforgiving environments. For more information go to: www.Nanuk.com. (PRNewsfoto/Plasticase)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1385781/KA.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/873534/nanuk_Plasticase_Logo.jpg  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Plasticase/NANUK Announces New EMEA Director of Sales and Commercial Strategy GRONINGEN, The Netherlands, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - President and CEO of Plasticase Inc., José Chagnon and Herman Vaszlovsky, Managing Director of NANUK EU bv, today announced the appointment of Ken Adriaenssens as EMEA Director of Sales and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Silver Prices Could Realize Huge Benefits From Surge In Solar Panels And 5G Demand
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Global Study Examines the Impact of Digital Investments on Business Resiliency and Growth
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Globalization Partners Announces Specialized Team to Support Global M&A Transactions
Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Worth $ 18.01 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 28.56% CAGR: Verified Market Research
SDRL - Seadrill Announces Expiry of Forbearance Agreements
Industrial Sewing Thread Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 4 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Global Online Recruitment Software Market will grow to US$ 1795.02 Mn by 2028 at 5.9% CAGR - says ...
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments