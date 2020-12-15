Ring Energy, Inc., Announces Results of Proxy Vote for the 2021 Board of Directors

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAM: REI) (“Ring”) (“Company”) announced today its shareholders voted decisively to approve Mr. Paul D. McKinney as Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as all six independent directors to the Board. Collectively, all seven directors were elected to serve another one-year term which will end on the date of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, or at such time as their successors are duly elected and qualified.

Mr. Paul D. McKinney, Ring’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board commented, “I am humbled and inspired by the trust and support Ring’s stockholders have placed in me and the independent directors that serve with me. These six directors are men and women of impeccable character and each brings unique abilities and strengths to this Board. Their prior experience and success in varying industries will lend a high degree of diversity, insight, and wisdom as we work together to enhance shareholder value.”