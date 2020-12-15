 

KB Home to Release 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings on January 12, 2021

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that it will release earnings for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 after the market closes on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. A live webcast of the Company’s earnings conference call will be held the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to the call, go to the Investor Relations section of the KB Home website at www.kbhome.com and select the Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call link in the Events and Presentations section. The webcast will be available for replay at the KB Home website for 30 days.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

Disclaimer

